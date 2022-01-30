Where to find Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has all kinds of new Pokémon variants, including the Hisuian Sneasel which can be a great addition to the team. Obtaining this Pokémon will give players the options for plenty of damage on their team, as well as far more opportunities for climbing around the Hisui region.

Both versions of Sneasel, whether they are from Hisui or Johto, will have their own versions of evolutions. While Weavile is a familiar face that stems from the typical Sneasel, Hisuian Sneasel has an evolution known simply as Sneasler that players will have to put in some effort to find. Catching one is certainly worth it, but they are aggressive at first.

The best area to find a Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Each area of the map will have its own spawns in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and that includes the Hisuian Sneasel. The Pokémon is a Fighting and Poison-type that thrives in the rainy wilds of the map and makes a fitting backdrop for the aggressive Sneasel. Players should start in the Coronet Highlands as they search for their very own version.

Once in the Coronet Highlands, players should look towards the southwestern part of the region where they will find the Primeval Grotto and the Ancient Quarry. One small lake with a mushroom shape will be located between both the named locations and will be a hot spot for the Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As mentioned, the Pokémon is an aggressive type that will absolutely put up a fight as players attempt to catch one.

After the Sneasel is caught, the next step is to get a Sneasler, which will offer far more utility in traversel. Many locations in the Coronet Highlands will require a way to climb the higher spots, and Sneasler helps in that regard with its own basket.

Other areas where players can find Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If players are having a tough time locating the Pokémon, then another option is to head north in the same Coronet Highlands vicinity. The Celestica Ruins and the surrounding cliffs should provide ample opportunities to capture the regional variant of Sneasel.

On the other hand, players may want to find the Johto version of the Pokémon, and that will be more challenging. Distortion fields will be needed to find an eventual Weavile within the open-world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

