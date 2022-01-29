Pokemon GO: Top 5 Pokemon players want to see added in 2022

Niantic has started 2022 for Pokemon GO with a bang. Not even a month into the new year, Niantic has released a new Pokemon to join the roster called Helioptile, with more teased in their new year loading screen.

With Niantic's very apparent interest in adding new Pokemon to Pokemon GO, many players are getting vocal about who they hope to see on their adventures.

Niantic is currently on the sixth generation of Pokemon from the series, with notable exceptions being Druddigon, from the fifth generation being added to coincide with the Season of Heritage event.

However, with the Ultra Unlock in the summer of 2021, Niantic jumped from the sixth generation to the eighth generation.

5 highly requested Pokemon for Pokemon GO 2022

5) Flabebe

Flabebe as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting with the obvious one, many players know that Flabebe is coming to Pokemon GO shortly. Flabebe being announced for the mobile game, the way it was, only made the players want it sooner.

Being the other Pokemon to appear in the 2022 New Year loading screen, this could be a way Niantic is secretly confirming that Flabebe is guaranteed to debut in 2022. Many players are looking forward to using its evolution, Florges, in the Battle League.

4) Regieleki and Regidraco

Regieleki and Regidraco's official artwork used in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the current wave of Hoenn's Regi Trio reappearing as 5-Star Raid Bosses, many players are anticipating the arrival of the two new additions to the crew.

Being announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC, Regieleki and Regidraco have been highly anticipated arrivals due to their new addition to a beloved trio of legendary Pokemon.

With the Season of Heritage having ties to Dragon-type Pokemon as well as the recent Power Plant event being tied to a teased ruin door in the story, many players are taking these as hints to their arrival given the typings of these two legendary golems.

3) Eternatus

Eternatus as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus is another Pokemon added in the eighth generation of the franchise and was noticeably missing when the other two legendary Pokemon from the generation appeared in the Ultra Unlock. Eternatus, in its Raid Boss form depicted above, is the strongest Pokemon in the main series with the highest stat total.

Given that being a Raid Boss is its main appeal, it would fit perfectly in Pokemon GO's Raid Battle system and its unique typing of Dragon and Poison has the potential to shift the metagame of the Battle League.

2) Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

Official artwork for the Galarian Bird Trio used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A fun spin on a fan favorite, players were given regional variants for the original trio of legendary Pokemon, Kanto's Legendary Birds. First appearing in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Galarian Birds were another addition that was surprisingly absent from the Ultra Unlock.

Galarian variants for Darumaka and Darmanitan, as well as Zigzagoon, Linoone, and Meowth were added in the Ultra Unlock, so many players figured these variants would come to Pokemon GO as well.

1) Alolan starter Pokemon

The Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Sun and Moon, the main series games ringing in the seventh generation of the franchise (image via The Pokemon Company)

This list could not be taken seriously without mentioning the generation Niantic forgot. Pokemon from Alola have been in Pokemon GO since Pokemon Sun and Moon's release in the form of the regional variants they introduced in those games, such as Alolan Meowth and Alolan Diglett.

However, Niantic has yet to add any other Pokemon from the region, and what better way to start than to add the region's respective starter Pokemon, Popplio, Rowlet, and Litten.

Niantic has high sights set for Pokemon GO in 2022. Teasing two Pokemon right off the bat at the beginning of the new year sets fans' hopes high. These are just a few Pokemon fans hope to see in Pokemon GO throughout the year.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha