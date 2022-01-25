Pokemon GO: Best counters for Regice in 2022

Regice is the next Tier 5 Raid boss trainers can try to take down in Pokemon GO.

Regice is one of the infamous titans from Generation III. As such, it has an obnoxiously high Defense stat (255, to be exact). Luckily, though, Ice isn’t an excellent defensive typing. It has four weaknesses, and it only resists opposing Ice moves. Most trainers should have options that can deal with Regice quickly.

Which Pokemon beat Regice in the quickest time?

As an Ice-type, Regice is weak to Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Rock. Beating this Raid isn’t as simple, though, as bringing one of these typings and instantly winning.

Regice has coverage for many of its weaknesses. It can use Focus Blast for opposing Rock-types and Steel-types, as well as Earthquake, which hits Rock, Steel, and Fire.

Given Regice’s movepool, the safest way to counter it would be with Fighting-types. Shadow Hariyama and Conkeldurr are two Fighting-types that are highly ranked counters and won’t take too much damage from Regice’s attacks.

Conkeldurr won't take super-effective damage from Regice's attacks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oddly enough, though, other ranked Fighting-types still need to watch out for Regice’s coverage. Lucario will take super-effective damage from both Focus Blast and Earthquake, as would Terrakion.

Despite Fighting-types being good in a matchup, the best counter to bring would be Mega Charizard Y. Thanks to its Flying typing, it will resist Focus Blast and Earthquake. This is aside from the fact that Fire Spin and Blast Burn deal so much DPS that it doesn’t matter how much damage Mega Charizard Y takes in return.

Other Pokemon ranked in the top 10 counters for Regice are Reshiram, Mega Charizard X, and Metagross. Each of them needs to watch out for Earthquake, though. Shadow Metagross, Shadow Moltres, and Shadow Machamp also have quick times to win.

For trainers who don’t have the top legendaries and Mega evolutions just yet, there are plenty of other options they can rely on. The Fire-type starters like Emboar and Typhlosion have decent times to win since they can use Blast Burn before Regice can get to an Earthquake. Other strong options are Excadrill, Rampardos and Darmanitan.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar