The best raid counters for Typhlosion in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

The Gen II Fire-type favorite Typhlosion is currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, and trainers are striving to capture it for their battle rosters, Pokedexes, and collections.

When taking on Typhlosion in a raid scenario, trainers may be looking for the right counters to help deplete its HP quickly and effectively. This is important to receive maximum rewards from the raid's completion.

Fortunately as a mono Fire-type Pokemon, Typhlosion has a few elemental weaknesses to take advantage of. Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves inflict super effective damage on the Volcano Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Picking the top Pokemon and moves to beat Typhlosion

Typhlosion can be tough to take on for some trainers, but it pales in comparison to some Fire-types (Image via The Pokemon Company).

With the types that perform best against Typhlosion outlined, players can now assess their ideal Pokemon lineup and moves. Plenty of candidates fit the bill, but some are much more exceptional than others and can perform more efficiently, especially when used by multiple trainers.

For Pokemon GO trainers searching for top picks to take on Typhlosion, some great choices can be found below:

Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Charge Moves

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Power Gem (Rock-type)

Crabhammer (Water-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Drill Run (Ground-type)

Pokemon

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Kyogre

Rhyperior

Rampardos

Terrakion

Garchomp

Landorus

Swampert

Feraligatr

Samurott

Empoleon

Crawdaunt

Kingler

Clawitzer

Sharpedo

Tyranitar

Palkia

Groudon

Excadrill

Golurk

Gigalith

Krookodile

Omastar

There are obviously more options than the ones outlined here. However, Pokemon GO trainers hoping to do well against Typhlosion can do much worse than the above picks.

With the right team and moves, Typhlosion can even be beaten solo, but beginners may want to bring as many teammates as they can to have some backup, just in case things go awry.

If multiple trainers key in on Typhlosion's weaknesses with the right moves and Pokemon, it won't last long even in the boosted CP/stat form of a raid boss. Before Pokemon GO players know it, they'll have defeated the Volcano Pokemon and will have their chance to capture it.

