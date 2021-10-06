Top 5 Pokemon to counter Ground-types in Pokemon GO

Without a good counter, Ground-types can derail teams quickly in Pokemon GO.

Some of the strongest attacking Pokemon are Ground-type. Most trainers know about the power behind titans like Landorus and Groudon.

Even in the lower tiers, though, trainers still have to watch out for threats like Excadrill and Mamoswine. Suffice to say, it definitely helps to have a gameplan against these threats.

Which Pokemon are best at defeating strong Ground-type attackers?

5) Tangrowth

Tangrowth was a new evolution for Tangela in Generation IV (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ground-types are weak to three different forms: Grass, Water and Ice. Of these three, Grass is preferred because it resists Ground attacks as well as hits back for super-effective damage.

This is why Tangrowth is great against these Pokemon: it has enough bulk to soak up attacks while being able to hit back hard.

4) Mamoswine

Mamoswine is featured in Pokemon Unite as well as Pokemon GO (Image via TiMi studios)

While resisting hits is important, some Pokemon can deliver a lot of damage through quick attacks. A good way to analyze Ground attacks is to look at raid counters for Sandslash, who is a pure Ground-type.

Even though Tangrowth is a good counter, Mamoswine ranks higher simply because of its damage output.

3) Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise traded in its two shoulder cannons for one huge cannon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After assessing the Sandslash Raid counters, Mega Blastoise indubitably ranks in the top spot. This is because of two facets. First of all, Mega Blastoise has an incredibly high 264 Attack stat.

The second reason is that it gets access to Hydro Cannon, which it could use to finish off a Sandslash. More importantly, it can execute this move at half energy!

2) Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados can use Rain Dance to boost its Water moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it may not defeat Sandslash quicker than Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados is arguably the better Pokemon. None of its stats are below 200, and it has a monstrous 292 Attack stat.

Where Mega Gyrados falls behind Mega Blastoise is that the former doesn’t have access to Hydro Cannon. However, it can still do loads of damage with Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

1) Zarude

Against Ground-types, Zarude proves to be an absolute gem. It resists the attacks that Ground-types throw at it and also destroys them in return with Power Whip.

Despite boasting the same attribute, Tangrowth didn’t have the damage output to keep up with the other attackers. With 242 Attack, though, Zarude definitely doesn’t face that issue.

While these are the best at countering Ground-types, many other Pokemon can get the job done as well. A few more accessible Pokemon that are good against Ground-types are Venusaur, Swampert and Roserade.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul