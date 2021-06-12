Pokemon GO: Mega Gyarados raid counters for June 2021

Mega Gyarados will be a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, beginning June 17th. Now, players need to know how to prepare for the battle by learning the best counters to use against it.

The dual Water/Dark-type will certainly make for a difficult opponent with its impressive stats and attacks. Mega Gyarados rocks a 216 in Defense, 247 in Stamina, and a whopping 292 in Attack.

This article is a Pokemon GO player's guide to Mega Gyarados' weaknesses and the best counters to use against it in the upcoming raid.

Trainers, which of these Mega-Evolved Pokémon will you be challenging this month? Are you planning to challenge them all? 😲 pic.twitter.com/IW5ZUcICEx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 7, 2021

Related: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2021

How to defeat Mega Gyarados in Pokemon GO raids

From June 17th through July 2nd, Mega Gyarados will be starring as the featured Mega Raid boss. The key to defeating this giant of a Pokemon will come down to players using the correct type-effectiveness against it in battle.

That being said, there are certain types of Pokemon that trainers should avoid using in this raid because the boss has resistances to seven different types of attacks.

These include:

Psychic

Dark

Fire

Ghost

Ice

Steel

Water

However, Mega Gyarados is particularly vulnerable against certain Pocket Monsters as well. Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-types all have a serious advantage over the raid boss.

The following are the best counters to use in this specific raid:

Zekrom - This powerful Dragon/Electric-type will absolutely demolish Mega Gyarados with the attacks Charge Beam and Wild Charge in its bag.

Conkeldurr - One of the mightiest Fighting-types in the mobile game, Conkeldurr will inflict serious damage on the raid boss utilizing the fast move Counter and the charged move Dynamic Punch.

Mega Venusaur - What better way is there to counter a Mega Raid boss than with a fellow Mega Evolved Pocket Monster. Mega Venusaur is a beast of a Grass/Poison-type and will do best in this battle scenario if it is equipped with the moves Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Gardevoir - Using a Fairy-type moveset will allow Gardevoir to make for some solid competition against Mega Gyarados. The moves Charm and Dazzling Gleam should do the trick.

As always, it's best to use the Pokemon listed above or others that have a type-advantage over Mega Gyarados if players want to ensure their victory in the raid. Additionally, it's never a bad idea to enter a Mega Raid alongside a few fellow Pokemon GO trainers to help get the job done.

We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/XRO6LoGt27 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 11, 2021

Also, read: How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Edited by suwaidfazal