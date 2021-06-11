How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has announced that Shadow Ho-Oh will be the next Legendary Pokemon that players will have a chance to free from Giovanni's grasp.

This Fire/Flying-type creature is certainly one that trainers won't want to miss out on. Ho-Oh has undeniably impressive stats, with 214 in Stamina, 239 in Attack, and 244 in Defense.

This article explains how a Pokemon GO trainer can claim Shadow Ho-Oh as their own.

We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/XRO6LoGt27 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 11, 2021

Players can capture shadow Ho-Oh after defeating Giovanni in Pokemon GO

While Shadow Zapdos will remain as Giovanni's featured Pokemon until the end of the day on Wednesday, June 16th, the Team GO Rocket Boss will be swapping out for Shadow Ho-Oh at 12:00 a.m. local time on June 17th.

For Pokemon GO players to get their hands on the legendary Shadow Pocket Monster, they'll need to defeat it while battling Giovanni. Of course, before one can even gain the opportunity to attempt this fight, they'll need to be equipped with a Super Rocket Radar to locate the boss.

Fortunately for those trainers that don't have this crucial item, Niantic has revealed that a new Special Research challenge will reward a Super Rocket Radar upon completion. The Special Research task is called "A Seven-Colored Shadow" and will likely be implemented into the mobile game in the coming days.

Trainers will have an abundance of time to complete the task and go through the necessary steps of finding and battling Giovanni. Shadow Ho-Oh will be the Team GO Rocket boss' featured Pokemon from June 17th until September 1st.

While it remains unconfirmed for now, players are hopeful that after Shadow Ho-Oh's time has run its course, Shadow Lugia may be Giovanni's next Pokemon. June 17th can't come soon enough for those that are ready to take on the challenge of saving Shadow Ho-Oh from Giovanni's evil clutches.

