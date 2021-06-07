Pokemon GO: Complete guide for A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokemon GO will be hosting a rather sluggish event to kick off its new Season of Discovery. Players of the mobile game are curious about the details of "A Very Slow Discovery" event.

"A Very Slow Discovery" event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 8th and end on Sunday, June 13th at around 8:00 p.m. local time. This celebration of slow-moving Pokemon is going to be full of interesting features and creatures.

This article explores every detail of the event and provides players of Pokemon GO with a complete guide on how to make the most of the festivities.

Sometimes the best adventure is a slow one. The Season of Discovery begins with a very, very, very slow adventure featuring Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro! https://t.co/l98K25MqC5 pic.twitter.com/cvOPGzhf9N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 1, 2021

Every feature to take advantage of in Pokemon GO's A Very Slow Discovery event

While this Pokemon GO event is going to revolve around slow Pocket Monsters, trainers should be sure to mark its dates on their calendars because the five days will go by quickly.

First things first, trainers won't want to miss out on an exclusive free event box that they can claim in the mobile game's shop. The free box will include 20 Pokeballs, 10 Great Balls, and the King's Rock item.

Other important aspects of "A Very Slow Discovery" event for players to benefit from are:

Galarian Slowpoke arrives in the game and can be evolved into Galarian Slowbro by capturing 30 Poison-type Pokemon while it's a trainer's buddy.

Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and Slowpoke will be spawning more frequently.

Mega Slowbro joins Mega Raids with Field Research tasks during the event rewarding Slowbro Mega Energy.

A Collection Challenge featuring Slowpoke will reward a Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP upon completion.

One-star raids will feature Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Shellder, and Timburr.

Three-star raids will be starring Snorlax, Slaking, Toxicroak, and Slowking.

Pokemon GO players will need to embrace the "stop and smell the roses" mindset during this slow-themed event. There are certainly a lot of features to appreciate in the "A Very Slow Discovery" event.

Trainers, which of these Mega-Evolved Pokémon will you be challenging this month? Are you planning to challenge them all? 😲 pic.twitter.com/IW5ZUcICEx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 7, 2021

