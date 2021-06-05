Pokemon GO: Abra Spotlight Hour guide

Pokemon GO will be hosting five Spotlight Hour events during the month of June. Players are curious about how they can make the most of Abra's upcoming feature.

The Psychic-type Pokemon, Abra, will soon be joining the ranks of Pocket Monsters that have starred in a Spotlight Hour in the mobile game. On June 8th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, Abras will be popping up in the wild more frequently than normal.

How to take advantage of Abra Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Spotlight Hour events have been a longtime favorite feature of Pokemon GO fans. Players of the mobile game are particularly excited about the upcoming Abra Spotlight Hour that will take place on the evening of Tuesday, June 8th.

The Psychic-type Pokemon is relatively rare, and its evolutions are highly sought after creatures. Catching an abundance of Abra will garner players more species candies that are needed in order to evolve the Pokemon into its more powerful forms.

In addition, the increased spawn rate of Abra will give Pokemon GO gamers a better chance of encountering the shiny version of this Pocket Monster. To make the most of the Abra Spotlight Hour, players should keep the following tips in mind:

Make room in Pokemon inventory for an abundance of Abras

Stock up on Pokeballs before the event

Save Berries to use during the Spotlight Hour

It's also crucial that trainers catch every Pokemon they see while the event is going on, even if they aren't Abras. That's because this specific Spotlight Hour will include a special bonus that earns players 2x the amount of species candies for each Pocket Monster that they catch.

Between the multitude of Abras that will be popping up in the mobile game and the 2x candy bonus, trainers will have a fantastic opportunity to rack up enough candy to evolve Abra into Kadabra and ultimately Alakazam.

