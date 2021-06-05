Pokemon GO: Just a Nibble ticket details

Players of Pokemon GO who are preparing for Gible Community Day are curious what the special 'Just a Nibble' ticket for the event is all about.

Gible Community Day is set to take place on Sunday, June 6th, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Now that the 'Just a Nibble' Special Research story is available for purchase, trainers are wondering if the ticket is worth it.

Here's everything there is to know about the Special Research story ticket for Gible Community Day in Pokemon GO.

Trainers, a ticket for the exclusive #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Gible is now available in the in-game shop! 🎟️🦈 pic.twitter.com/Xdgs2kAkpP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 4, 2021

Is the Just a Nibble event ticket worth it in Pokemon GO?

For the cost of a mere $1 in a player's local currency, one can opt to purchase the Special Research story for Gible Community Day. The question is, what are the advantages for Pokemon GO trainers who decide to buy it?

The most important factor in deciding whether or not one should buy a ticket for the event is if they truly plan on participating from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. That's because should they fail to complete the Special Research story on Community Day, it will be extremely difficult to finish the necessary tasks after the event has ended.

However, if a trainer has set aside time to make the most of Sunday, June 6th, the 'Just a Nibble' event ticket will certainly be worth it.

Gible 🦈

Gabite 🦈🦈

Garchomp 🦈🦈🦈



Better stock up on Poké Balls, Trainers! #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Gible starts in just a few days! 🦈 🤩 Spread the news by tagging a friend below! pic.twitter.com/ox9VJPGXrj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 5, 2021

Although the exact perks of buying a ticket for the event remain unknown, one can learn what to expect by looking at the rewards from past Community Day tickets.

Examining the last Community Day featuring Swablu, the following are the rewards trainers can hope to receive for completing the Special Research story.

10 Pinap Berries

2 Incense

3 Silver Pinap Berries

15 Pokeballs

15 Ultraballs

15 Greatballs

3 Rare Candy

Rocket Radar

Egg Incubator

In addition to this plethora of useful items, trainers who buy the 'Just a Nibble' ticket will also garner 7500 XP, 6000 Stardust, and an abundance of Gible candies.

All of these bonuses, plus some additional Gible encounters, surely makes the 'Just a Nibble' ticket worth it for serious players of Pokemon GO.

