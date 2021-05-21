The best moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO recently announced that Garchomp's first evolution, Gible, will be featured during this month's Community Day event. This has left many players curious about Garchomp's best moveset.

The dual Dragon/Ground-type certainly has its uses in the mobile game's meta. With the addition of Garchomp's new Community Day move, this Pokemon will become more versatile than before.

This article dives into the ultimate moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon GO battles.

Garchomp will soon be able to learn Earth Power in Pokemon GO

Players who evolve a Gabite, Gible's second evolution, will receive a Garchomp that knows Earth Power during the Community Day event.

This exclusive attack into Garchomp's movepool has dramatically shaken up how the Dragon/Ground-type could potentially be used in battle. Garchomp was already a force to be reckoned with in the Pokemon GO meta, though now trainers will be able to dominate a battle with this monster in multiple ways.

Garchomp is vulnerable against Fairy, Ice, and other Dragon-type Pokemon in battle. Regardless of moveset, trainers should avoid using this monster against those types of opponents. Garchomp can withstand attacks from Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type Pokemon better than most.

Not only can Garchomp go the distance as a Dragon-type fighter in battle, but the monster will soon be able to rumble the earth with its Ground-type attacks as well.

The best Dragon-type moveset for Garchomp

Garchomp's best moveset hasn't changed with the announcement of a new event-exclusive move.

This Pocket Monster's greatest move combination is the fast attack Dragon Tail paired with the charged move Outrage as a Dragon-type attacker. In this case, both moves will be assisted by STAB (Same-Type Attack Bonus) in battles.

The best Ground-type moveset for Garchomp

Here's where things have changed a bit since Gible was announced next month's Community Day Pokemon. While Garchomp could have been used as a somewhat mediocre Ground-type attacker before, this Pokemon is now able to take advantage of its dual-type with the addition of its new move.

For those hoping to use Garchomp for its Ground-type prowess, the best fast attack is Mudshot. Of course, the supreme choice for its charged move is the Community Day attack, Earth Power. This combo also benefits from the crucial STAB in Pokemon GO battles.

Most versatile moveset for Garchomp

Lastly, it is essential to note that a player might be able to use Garchomp in other facets of the mobile game rather than PvP battles. In raids, for example, when battling Team GO Rocket Grunts, a trainer could benefit from having a more versatile Garchomp.

To make it a multipurpose Pokemon, players could go a few different routes with Garchomp's moveset. They could opt to teach it the fast move Dragon Tail paired with the charged attack, Earth Power, to have a Pokemon that benefits from its dual-typing. In addition, trainers could choose any fast move available and use a Garchomp that knows the charged move, Fire Blast, to catch enemies off-guard.

