How to add friends on Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has added several new features over the years that has made it more fun to play with friends. Players of the mobile game are curious how to add their buddies to make the most of their experience.

With features like battling, raids, and trading Pocket Monsters; Pokemon GO is a game that seems meant to be played in the company of friends.

This article explains how a trainer can officially add their pals in the mobile game.

Use a friend's Trainer Code to add them on Pokemon GO

When it comes right down to it, adding friends on Pokemon GO is a really straightforward process.

The first thing a player will need to do is ask the friend they wish to add what their unique Trainer Code is. This will be a series of numbers that one can enter into "Friends" tab after clicking on the trainer icon.

After that, simply wait until the friend in question adds them back, or alternatively, one can give their own Trainer Code to the people they wish to add. There are a variety of features that make having friends on Pokemon GO both useful and more fun.

For example, players can opt to send their friends gifts which contain items such as Pokeballs and even an occasional egg. In addition, raids become a lot easier when a player enters them alongside other trainers. Having a friend added on the mobile game will allow one to easily invite them to the same raid party.

As a trainer interacts more with a particular friend by sending them gifts and going on raids with them, the two's Friendship Level will increase. There are a variety of benefits proffered by the game for each consecutive Friendship Level reached.

