Shiny Meloetta rumored to arrive in Pokemon GO Fest 2021

In a rather revealing tweet from the official Pokemon GO Twitter account, the game sent out an image picturing the silhouette of what could be none-other than the Mythical Pokemon, Meloetta.

Here's what is known about Meloetta's arrival in Pokemon GO, including the possibility of its shiny form being added and pertinent information about the creature.

Related: Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Complete guide for the music-themed event

Why Pokemon GO players expect shiny Meloetta to be added to the mobile game

Another reason why Meloetta is certainly the silhouette Pocket Monster is that Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has been confirmed as a music-themed event. Meloetta is known as the "Melody Pokemon," so between this correlation and the proportions matching up, the tweet really can't be hinting at any other creature.

As far as why players think that the shiny version of Meloetta is going to be added, if one looks closely at the image in the tweet they will see the shiny symbol appear several times in the background.

Unless Pokemon GO is merely toying with players' emotions, it seems incredibly likely that shiny Meloetta's debut will somehow be incorporated into this summer's music-themed festival.

Meloetta is an interesting Pocket Monster, because while it has no known evolutions, it has the ability to take on two different forms. The Aria form of Meloetta is a dual Normal/Psychic-type, whereas the Pirouette form is a Normal/Fighting-type.

It will be interesting to see how Niantic implements Meloetta being able to change forms, or if the developers simply choose to ignore this capability.

Also Read: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2021

Pirouette form Meloetta in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Meloetta is far from being a favorite Mythical Pokemon by fans of the franchise, the creature will make for an excellent addition to the music-themed festival coming this summer.

Also Read: How to get Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Edited by Gautham Balaji