Pokemon GO: Snorlax raid counters for June 2021

From June 8th to June 13th, Snorlax will feature as a three-star raid boss on Pokemon GO as a part of the "A Very Slow Discovery" event. Now players need to know the best counters to use against this giant.

Trainers in the mobile game that desire the Normal-type beast, Snorlax, will need to know how to defeat the creature if they wish to gain an opportunity to catch it.

The best Pokemon to use against Snorlax in three-star raids

The best way to approach countering the Snorlax raid boss is to go into the fight knowing which type is the most effective against it. As the sole Normal-type, Snorlax is only particularly vulnerable against Fighting-type Pokemon.

Additionally, players will want to avoid using Ghost-type Pokemon against Snorlax because the beast has a built-in resistance to Ghost-type moves used on it in battle. Snorlax makes for a durable raid boss with its massive 330 Stamina stat, so trainers will need to bring multiple Pokemon with them to battle it.

Here are a few:

Lucario - As a dual Fighting/Steel-type, this Pokemon has a serious advantage over Snorlax. Using the moves Counter and Aura Sphere will allow Lucario to inflict a devasting amount of damage on the raid boss.

Conkeldurr - Well-known as one of the best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, Conkeldurr is an excellent choice to use in the raid. The creature will be most effective if it's equipped with the fast move Counter and the charged move Dynamic Punch.

Machamp - Another highly regarded Fighting-type, Machamp will fare well against Snorlax if it utilizes the same moveset as Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Alternatively, Karate Chop could be swapped-out as Machamp's quick move.

Heracross - This Bug/Fighting-type is more easily obtained in Pokemon GO than some of the others on this list and still makes for a solid counter to use in the three-star raid. The winning move combination for Heracross to use in this battle is Counter paired with Close Combat.

Bringing these Pokemon into battle against the Snorlax raid boss will help to ensure a trainer victory. It's also never a bad idea to bring along a few companions to help in the fight. Using some of the Pocket Monsters above or other strong Fighting-types will allow trainers to beat Snorlax and gain the chance to claim the Pokemon as their own.

