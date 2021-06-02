3 best Fighting-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

Since Pokemon GO first came on the scene in 2016, there have been 18 different types of Pokemon released, all with their own weaknesses and strengths.

However, time and time again, trainers always tend to fall back on one of the most popular types: Fighting-type Pokemon.

There are 74 total Fighting-type Pokemon that are all strong and muscle-bound, with moves often based on martial arts. In addition, fighting moves are super effective against five other types (as is Ground), making them very good offensively.

Fighting moves are incredibly effective against Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

The Top 3 Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

The top three Fighting-type Pokemon, a trainer, can use are Machamp, Conkeldurr, and Blaziken.

As a fighting-type Pokemon, Machamp is as strong as they come in Pokemon GO. With Resistances to three different Pokemon Types - Bug, Rock, and Dark-type Pokemon, it is a strong contender in most battles.

Obstagoon, Meowth, and Darumaka are the three Pokemon with the highest vulnerability to Machamp. However, any Normal Ice, Rock, or Steel-type Pokemon will be no match for Machamp.

Conkeldurr is another strong fighting-type Pokemon that a trainer would want in their Pokedex. Resistant to Bug, Rock and Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it is most effective to use it in a battle against Rattata, Raticate, or Meowth.

This Pokemon uses the moveset Counter (15 DPS) and Dynamic Punch (40 DPS). This moveset has the highest total DPS and is also great for PVP battles.

Lastly, Blaziken is a fire and fighting Pokemon. Currently, it is a Boss in Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon GO and is resistant to a total of 6 other types of Pokemon, making it a difficult one to take down. Its offensive moves are Counter (16 DPS) and Blast Burn (40 DPS), and its Defensive moves are Fire Spin (15.3 DPS) and Blast Burn. Blaziken’s typical spawn locations are cities, beaches, parks, and sports centers.

If a trainer ever finds themselves up against a Fighting-type Pokemon, it is important to remember that this particular kind is weak against Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy-type Pokemon, and they will have the highest chance of being successful.

