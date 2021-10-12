Best moveset for Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Typhlosion, the Volcano Pokemon, has been a favourite of many Pokemon GO fans since its debut with the introduction of Johto Pokemon into the game. There were even more followers for the Pokemon when Typhlosion debuted as the fully evolved Fire-type starter Pokemon in Pokemon Gold and Silver.

With Typhlosion's recent addition into the 3-Star Raid Boss roster, many players may want to try using it in their Battle League party; however, they may not know which moves Typhlosion can learn, Typhlosion's stats, or what role it best fills on a team.

Typhlosion in Pokemon GO's Battle League

As previously stated, Typhlosion is a Fire-type Pokemon. This means that Typhlosion will take super-effective damage from Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks; however, Typhlosion resists damage from Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice, Fairy, and other Fire-type attacks.

Typhlosion has an average stat spread for an attacking Pokemon with low defence but a high attack. Typhlosion has an attack stat of 223, a defence stat of 173, and a stamina stat of 186. this gives Typhlosion some bulk for handling the occasional weak charged attack or flurry of neutral fast attacks but not enough to deal with too many super effective attacks. It would be best to keep Typhlosion away from Pokemon that counter it like Swampert or Rhydon.

Typhlosion has a few different fast attacks to choose from in Pokemon GO: Ember, Shadow Claw, and Incinerate. Shadow Claw is a Ghost-type attack and probably one of those moves to choose from. First, Ghost-type attacks offer no direct protection from any of Typhlosion's weaknesses. Ghost-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon; neither of these types give Typhlosion any trouble. Second, Shadow Claw generates the least energy per second and does not receive any attack bonuses from Typhlosion's type.

Incinerate is the best option for Typhlosion's fast attack in Pokemon GO as it deals the most damage per second out of all of Typhlosion's other fast attacks, even though it is the slowest. The only downside to Incinerate is that it does not generate very much energy but still generates more per second than Shadow Claw.

Ember would be the better choice if Incinerate did not exist. For Pokemon GO players who prefer a faster attack, however, this is the better choice. Ember also generates the most energy every second, so this is also the preferred option for players who want to spam charged attacks at their opponents.

Also Read

For charged attacks, Typhlosion has access to four moves in Pokemon GO, three of which are Fire-type attacks. The last attack is a powerful Grass-type attack, Solar Beam. Since the other three attacks are just Fire-type attacks with different energy costs and damage scores with every use, I will disclose that Blast Burn is the best option to use for Typhlosion. Since this attack is exclusive to Elite TMs, the next best option is Fire Blast, as it has the second-best balance of power and energy.

In summary, the best way to use Typhlosion in Pokemon GO is as an attacker to finish off weakened opponents in the late game. Typhlosion's best moveset is Incinerate and Blast Burn.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar