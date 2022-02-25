Pokemon GO: How close do you have to be to trade in 2022?

How far apart do trainers need to be to complete a trade in Pokemon GO?

This is one question that often ends up on trainers’ brains. There are so many functions now that allow trainers to play from far away, such as Remote Raid passes. However, the game still pushes people to go outside and interact with other trainers to do certain things, including trading.

In this article, we clarify the maximum allowed distances for trading, touch on occasions and situations when these distances vary, and more.

What is the max distance trainers need to be to trade Pokemon?

In order for two trainers to physically trade with one another, they need to be within a maximum distance of 100 meters.

Now, 100 meters can be hard to gage with a naked eye. It translates to a little over 300 feet, or 100 yards. A good rule of thumb is that if the trainers are within the length of a football field of each other, they can probably trade.

Trainers who are in the same building can definitely complete a trade. The same goes for those in the same apartment complex or next-door neighbors. Trainers who are two houses down could also potentially get within range, but any further than that is really pushing it.

This isn’t always the case, though. Niantic has been known to make the maximum trading distance much larger from time to time. This usually happens during certain events, however.

Trevenant needs to be traded to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For example, during the Christmas Holiday season in 2021, Niantic allowed trainers to trade with each other from a maximum distance of 40 km!

With that being the case, how can trainers determine how far they are from each other? Fortunately, trainers can find the distance that they are away from a friend by tapping their portrait on the Pokemon GO list. This is also where they can choose to trade or send a gift to that friend.

Finally, it's important to note that trading has become increasingly important in the phone app, with the addition of more Pokemon that require a trade to evolve. For example, in order to get Trevenant (which is currently dominating Great League and Ultra League play), trainers will need to trade a Phantump.

