Is the trading range in Pokemon GO increased?

During this time of disease and social reclusion, increased trade ranges in Pokemon GO have become more valuable than ever.

The requirements for trading are not unreasonable. Players simply need to be Pokemon GO friends with their trading partner and level 10 or higher. Typically, they need to be within 100 meters of the said trading partner.

There will also be a Stardust cost. The cost varies depending on various factors (the Pokemon being normal or legendary, average or shiny, previously owned or unowned), so keep all that in mind while gearing up for a trade.

So, can players currently take advantage of the ever-desirable increased trade range?

Is there an increase in the trading range in Pokemon GO?

Range increases are not uncommon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's trading range is currently in its normal range of 100 meters, which means that the player's friend will need to be within 100 meters to trade.

However, this range has been known to be raised at certain times during certain events. For example, the range was increased as recently as April 24th during Friendship Day.

During Friendship Day, which lasted from 11 AM local time to 2 PM local time, the range was increased to an absurd range. Players could trade over a distance of 40 kilometers.

Range increases like this are not uncommon. Before Friendship Day, this 40-kilometer range was last seen during the 2021 Lunar New Year event, where the increased range was in effect from February 14th to March 1st.

For players who are looking to help out a friend, fill out their Pokedex or secure one of Pokemon GO's trade evolutions instead of hunting for hundreds of candies, this not-uncommon increase in trade range is a godsend. Players should certainly keep an eye out for it in future events.