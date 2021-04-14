Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Friendship Day event

A Friendship Day event is coming to Pokemon GO on April 24th.

The event will last from 11:00 AM local time to 2:00 PM local time, giving players 3 whole hours to obtain rewards from it.

Pokemon GO Friendship Day event

The Friendship Day event in Pokemon GO will last from 11:00 AM local time to 2:00 PM local time (Image via Niantic)

For this first-ever Friendship Day event, Grass-type Pokemon will spawn more frequently. Green confetti will start appearing on the map, celebrating the natural Pokemon that are being featured.

There will also be a special Collection Challenge. Any player who completes this challenge will net themselves a cool 100,000 EXP.

In addition, there will be special Hourly Challenges that will reward participants with 20,000 EXP each.

On top of that, a 3x Catch EXP bonus will be active for the duration of Friendship Day.

Any lure or incense activated during the duration of Friendship Day will last for 3 hours, which is the entire duration of the event.

As would be expected from an event called Friendship Day, trading Pokemon with friends is encouraged. When players trade, they will receive an increased chance of obtaining a lucky Pokemon.

Unlike the rest of Friendship Day, this feature will last until 5:00 PM local time. The range of trading has been extended by 40 km, allowing players to travel far and wide while still being close enough to participate together.

A lucky Chansey (Image via Niantic)

Lucky Pokemon are decently rare without the correct conditions and can normally only be obtained through trading.

A lucky Pokemon may not look any different than the average Pokemon, but the stardust required to train it will be cut in half.