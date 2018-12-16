Pokemon Go News: 2018 Winter Holiday event announced

DJ Wood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 16 Dec 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A big Christmas event is coming to Pokemon Go!

Pokemon GO have announced their latest seasonal event for the upcoming winter and it looks like players are in for a treat as they have all sorts of in-game rewards and surprises in store for players donning their woolly hats, scarfs and gloves to brave the elements and catch Pokemon this Christmas!

The joy of the holidays is coming to the world of Pokémon GO, Trainers! Join us as we celebrate Pokémon GO Holidays 2018 by hosting a series of in-game events all throughout December! Learn more: https://t.co/SsnTmEJxzc #PokemonGOHoliday pic.twitter.com/54lEWpg607 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) December 14, 2018

Last year they released the Santa Claus themed bird Pokemon Delibird to spread the festive cheer and that's what they're doing this year as well! So if you missed out on catching this particularly rare Pokemon in 2017, make sure you get out there over the next few weeks. Also announced is the following,

Starting on December 18, Ice-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, including Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Snorunt, Spheal, and Snover! Certain other Pokémon are also getting into the festivities—you might see holiday-ready Pokémon, such as a Pikachu wearing a festive hat, until January 2!

Read Also: Meltan spawn rates from Mystery Box increased

On top of the Ice-type Pokemon and festive hat Pikachu, there will also be egg bonuses with 7km eggs offering new and different Pokemon during the event,

What’s celebrating the holidays without gifts? Pokémon such as Smoochum, Azurill, and Munchlax will have a greater chance of hatching from 7 km Eggs, so show your friends you care by sending them special Gifts!

In order to help with hatching during the holiday season, Trainers will also earn a free single-use Incubator once per day via spinning a Photo Disc on a PokéStop until January 2.

Finally, they've announced a flurry of bonuses throughout the event which are as follows

Advertisement

December 18th - December 22nd: Double candy for catching and transferring Pokemon

December 22nd - December 26th: Earn double catch Stardust

December 26th - December 30th: Earn double XP

December 30th - January 2nd: Incubators will be twice as effective

Also in the promotional art for the event, but not mentioned in the announcement are the trio of Legendary Pokemon exclusive to Gen 4, Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit. I reckon there's a good chance these three will be heading to raid battles during the event!

Are you looking forward to this event from Pokemon Go?

Advertisement