Developer Niantic has finally released the last and final guardian deity from the Alola region in Pokemon GO: Tapu Fini. Tapu Lele, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Bulu have already made their presence known, with Tapu Bulu arriving in the game in April 2022.

Tapu Bulu was available in Five-Star Raids, and Tapu Fini isn't any different. The guardian deity made its debut on May 10, 2022, and will be available to capture until May 25, 2022. Players who wish to add the new Legendary Pokemon to their team should understand that it is a Water and Fairy dual type. And to get it prepared for battle, here is the best moveset for Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO.

The best moveset to use with Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

Tapu Fini’s moveset in Pokemon GO is pretty diverse, at least in terms of its Charge Moves; its Fast Moves, on the other hand, are sadly lacking. Here’s what the Legendary Pokemon can learn:

Water Gun (Fast Move)

Hidden Power (Fast Move)

Ice Beam (Charge Move)

Moonblast (Charge Move)

Hydro Pump (Charge Move)

Surf (Charge Move)

Its Fast Moves leave a lot to be desired due to only one of the two attacks benefitting from STAB (same-type attack bonus). Had developer Niantic swapped Hidden Power for a Fairy-type move, Tapu Fini’s moveset would have been golden. Needless to say, its strength lies within its Charge Moves.

To create the best moveset for Tapu Fini, players can go one of two ways: Water Gun, plus a choice between Hydro Pump or Moonblast. Completely ignore Hidden Power since Tapu Fini won’t benefit from a type advantage as it does with Water Gun, which offers STAB (same-type attack bonus).

For the Charge Move, Hydro Pump and Moonblast are equally good; however, the choice largely depends on how you want to use Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO. If you would like an advantage over Dragon-type? Then go with Moonblast. If not, Hydro Pump is a fine choice. Surf is always another good alternative, but you're better off with Moonblast.

Tips and tricks for capturing Tapu Fini

Players should bring a well-built team to defeat Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO. It’s a Five-Star Raid, after all. Tapu Fini is weak against Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves. Here are a few fantastic counters to consider:

Zapdos

Raikou

Magnezone

Electivire

Zekrom

Tangrowth

Tapu Bulu

Zarude

Victreebel

Toxicroak

Roserade

In addition to a counter-heavy team, don’t forget how useful berries can be. A Razz Berry will do just fine, but a Golden Razz Berry will do even better. But if you’re having trouble throwing Poke Balls, use a Nanab Berry. It also doesn’t hurt to have a Buddy Pokemon that has the Catch Assist Perk. Lastly, don't try for a shiny Tapu Fini. Your endeavor will end in futility since it isn't available.

