When does the Water Festival 2022 event begin in Pokemon GO?

There are a good amount of encounters that Pokemon GO trainers can come across during the Water Festival.

This older event is making a comeback, last appearing in 2019. As the name implies, it will obviously be a great time to stock up on Water-types. There are two Pokemon from the Alola region making appearances, though, one of which is legendary so trainers will definitely want to be on the lookout.

Two Alolan Water-type Pokemon make their debuts

The Water Festival will begin on Thursday, May 12 and will last until Friday, May 20. This festival will see the debuts of both Dewpider and Tapu Fini.

Fans who have played through Ultra Sun and Moon should definitely recognize Dewpider. It evolves into Araquanid, who was the second Totem Pokemon in the game. This Water/Bug-type is more defensive, so it may have some relevance in PvP.

Tapu Fini is one of the four Guardians of Alola. It watches over Poni Island, which is the fourth and final island in the Alola region. Tapu Fini is Fairy-type and Water-type, and tends to be more defensive with decent Attacker power.

This means that all four Guardians of Alola will have been in the game by the time this event rolls out. Along with that, the Poni Island Special Research will also be available, starting today (Tuesday, May 10).

Tapu Fini will be making its debut (Image via Niantic)

This will be the fourth and final Research related to the guardians of Alola. Trainers who complete all four will get access to Special Research at the end of Season of Alola, so this is definitely something they will want to work on.

Here are the Water-types spawning in the wild for the Water Festival:

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Goldeen

Staryu

Magikarp

Marill

Lotad

Surskit

Carvanha

Wailmer

Tympole

Binacle

Dewpider

Poliwhirl (rare)

Mantine (rare)

Alomomola (rare)

The Raid bosses for the event are as follows:

1 Star Raids: Qwilfish, Wailmer, Spritzee, Helioptile, Rockruff

3 Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Lapras (with a Scarf), Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo

5 Star Raids: Tapu Fini

Mega Raids: Mega Blastoise

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul