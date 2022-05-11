Tapu Fini's shiny version not coming in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO hasn’t stopped its introduction of Pokemon from the main titles. Developer Niantic provides a drip-feed of new Pokemon, usually via special events. And that’s not even considering the shiny forms of said Pocket Monsters or Legendaries.

The Water Festival is a great example. Starting from May 10 to May 20, a few Pokemon are making their debut in Pokemon GO. The most notable is the Legendary Tapu Fini.

In addition to the guardian deity of Poni Island, there’s also Dewpider, Araquanid, and Lapras wearing a scarf.

Unfortunately, Tapu Fini will not be debuting in its shiny form — just its base form. The Water and Fairy-type Pokemon can be encountered by engaging with Five-Star Raids.

Pokemon GO: Tapu Fini won’t be shiny but still worth capturing in Raids

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



And with it comes the debuts of...

🥁

🥁

🥁

Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid!



#SeasonOfAlola



Learn more here: Get your waders ready, Trainers—the Water Festival returns soon!And with it comes the debuts of...Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid!Learn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/water-fes… Get your waders ready, Trainers—the Water Festival returns soon! 🌊🌊🌊And with it comes the debuts of...🥁🥁🥁Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid! #SeasonOfAlolaLearn more here: pokemongolive.com/post/water-fes… https://t.co/Vwpiei8CiW

Even though Tapu Fini won’t be available in its shiny form, players should still capture it. After all, it is a Legendary Pokemon, which is enough reason for anyone to add this guardian deity to their collection.

As for Tapu Fini’s stats, it isn’t anything exceptional. Its attack stats are okay but not high enough to make it worth using in a raid.

However, its defensive capabilities are actually pretty good. Tapu Fini is best used as a tank. If users hope to add the guardian deity to their team, here’s what Tapu Fini can learn:

Water Gun (Quick Move)

Hidden Power (Quick Move)

Ice Beam (Charge Move)

Moonblast (Charge Move)

Hydro Pump (Charge Move)

Surf (Charge Move)

Tapu Fini’s moveset is very diverse and quite strong, specifically its Charge Moves. Niantic has dropped the ball, though, as this creature should’ve had a Fairy-type Quick Move to fulfill its potential.

If gamers are bummed by the lack of shiny Tapu Finis, here are a few notable shiny Pokemon available at the same time in Pokemon GO:

Binacle

Lapras (wearing a scarf)

Staryu

Magikarp

Slowpoke

Mantine

And that’s only a tiny portion. The above Pokemon will appear more frequently in their shiny form in Pokemon GO, excluding Lapras and Mantine.

Tapu Fini not being shiny for its debut is par for the course, just like Tapu Bulu when it debuted. Shiny forms tend to come a year or two later, but that’s not guaranteed.

Either way, gamers should bring their best team to the Five-Star Tapu Fini Raids if they intend to catch the Legendary Water-Fairy Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Ravi Iyer