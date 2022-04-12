Tapu Bulu won't be shiny in its Pokemon GO debut

Pokemon GO had its heyday during the fateful summer it came out, but it never really went away. Nintendo and Niantic are still pumping out new raids and creatures to battle alongside or against.

Tapu Bulu is a Grass/Fairy type Pokemon who, along with Tapu Koko, Tapu Fini, and Tapu Lele, guard Ula'ula Island. This hugely powerful deity-like being creates lush vegetation for the beautiful island.

Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO is yet to be released

Though Pokemon GO features tons of shiny Pokemon, this new entry has no reported sightings of a shiny form. The Tapu Bulu Five-Star Raid is only available for six days and features only the standard version.

While there are loads of legendary Pokemon with shiny versions, Tapu Bulu won't have that benefit on its initial release. This is the first appearance of the Pokemon in the game. Hence, future iterations may feature a shiny version.

The shiny version of Tapu Bulu does appear in Pokemon Sword & Shield. It replaces the vibrant red notes on its head and arms with a dark black coating. The shiny Tapu Bulu is almost all black with subtle yellow notes on its hands and the tips of its horns.

The other three Ula'ula Island guardian deities, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Fini, all have their shiny versions in the game. Though they are scarce, they are all accessible in Pokemon GO.

The Spring into Spring Event in Pokemon GO

Tapu Bulu has become available in Pokemon GO as part of an event called Spring Into Spring. Tapu Bulu isn't the only exciting aspect of this new event. Fans can find a ton of fun new content.

Players can encounter an Alolan Exeggutor in the Spring Into Spring event. This beloved gigantic Pokemon is famous for its tree-like size and appearance. The massive creature located in this event is special, even beyond its absurd design. This Exeggutor knows Draco Meteor, which is a hugely powerful combat skill. It comes as part of a special research event which is only available for a few days.

Players can also find some Pokemon tastefully accessorizing for the occasion. Togetic, Togekiss, and Lopunny can be seen wearing flower crowns throughout the Alola area. This charming esthetic detail will only be present for a few days in the Spring Into Spring event.

The Spring Into Spring event will also crank up the encounter rate for specific creatures throughout the game. Players may notice that they're running into a higher percentage of Grass-type Pokemon. The event increases the appearance rate for Pokemon like Treeko, Bulbasaur, and Chikorita throughout the world.

This Grass-type increase is also related to the new legendary Tapu Bulu, the Grass-type deity of the group. The legendary five-star raid against the creature will be challenging, but with the right team, players can capture this mystical being.

Pokemon GO has continued to insert new creatures several years since its initial release. Tapu Bulu might be missing a shiny form, but it could join the game down the line.

