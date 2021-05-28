How to get the Metal Coat item in Pokemon GO

Owners of the Pokemon Scyther and Onix will definitely be on the hunt for the Metal Coat to evolve them.

In both the main series and Pokemon GO games, the Metal Coat is required to evolve Scyther into Scizor and Onix into Steelix. However, trainers won’t need to trade them to complete the evolution process in Pokemon GO.

The Metal Coat is typically one of the rarer items to find, hidden deep in caves like the Iron Island in Generation IV or New Mawile in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

What are the chances of finding a Metal Coat in Pokemon GO?

The answer is that it's much harder to get the Metal Coat in Pokemon GO than it is in almost every other game where it's available. The only method at the moment of getting a Metal Coat is getting lucky by spinning PokeStops, but this method only has a 1% success rate.

People online have determined that it usually takes about 250 spins before a trainer finds a Metal Coat. While this may seem like a very tedious task, trainers who want to excel at Pokemon GO should want to spin PokeStops on a daily basis.

The rewards that come from spinning PokeStops add up over time, including the XP gain. Trainers who are already spinning every day will be hoping to have a Metal Coat somewhere in their items tab.

Looking for a Metal Coat may be frustrating, but worth some effort since both Scizor and Steelix can be useful in Pokemon GO. In Scizor’s case, it isn’t the strongest option, but it can be a great Pokemon to throw on a gym defense team.

Being part Bug-type and part Steel-type, Scizor is only weak to Fire. It also resists many common types like Fairy and Psychic. It also could compete well in the Great League due to its typing and bulk.

Steelix is useful simply due to the fact that 272 is one of the highest Defense stats in the game. 148 Attack isn’t that impressive, but Steelix gets access to really nice charge moves. Earthquake is always guaranteed to do damage, and moves like Heavy Slam and Crunch offer nice coverage.