Hunting for Steel-type Pokemon can be a very profitable task in Pokemon GO, since Steel-types are typically the heaviest defensive tanks around, as well as some of them being strong attackers.

There are 18 types in Pokemon GO, and Steel resists all but seven of them. Steel-types usually serve as great Pokemon to patch up weaknesses in teams, being able to switch into strong attacks and not take too much damage.

Typically being more defensive, some of the best walls are Steel-type, such as Steelix and Registeel. There are also some nice offensive Steels, including the menacing Metagross. Any trainer is going to be lucky to have any Steel-type Pokemon, and this is how they can find them.

Where to find Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

As with all Pokemon, Steel-types have a specific natural area that they spawn in. In this case, they can be found in cities and urban environments.

This doesn’t completely narrow it down, though, since other types congregate around cities as well, such as Electric Pokemon. Fairies and Dragons can also be found around some buildings, and Ghost Pokemon can be found there at night.

Fortunately, there are specific buildings to look for that will narrow the search. Any industrial building is more than likely to have Steel-type Pokemon spawn around it. Factories are good examples of these buildings. Railroad stations and railroad tracks are also excellent locations to look for some Steel-types.

Of course, the fact of the matter is not everybody has a convenient factory next door. For players in more rural areas, though, there is another way to get access to Steel-type Pokemon. Niantic has created a new item called the Magnetic Lure Module, and this is going to allow anyone in the world to be able to catch Steel-types.

The way this item works is that players can attach this module to any PokeStop and the appropriate Pokemon will appear. With the Magnetic Lure Module, specifically Steel-types, Electric-types and Rock-types will spawn.

An added bonus is that Magneton can evolve into Magnezone around this module, making it similar to the special areas Magneton can evolve in the main series games, like Chargestone Cave or New Mauville.