5 most popular Steel Pokemon of all time

Most Steel Pokemon take the term "defense is the best offense" to a whole new level.

Steel-type has always been one of the most fan-favorite typings. These Steel Pokemon are absolute units and are also loved by most fans. This article lists the five most popular Steel Pokemon of all time.

Top 5 popular Steel Pokemon of all time

#5 - Scizor

Scizor has such a great design and is actually an amazing Pokemon. Scizor is considered as one of the most popular ones in Johto by many fans. It also has a mega form. In generation 2, getting Scizor was a pain, but it was definitely worth the wait.

#4 - Skarmory

Skarmory is one of the Pokemon Champion Steven uses. Most people won't pass through Route 113, in generation 3, without walking all over the place trying to find one of these metal chickens. Good luck finding a cooler HM03 slave.

#3 - Aggron

This is another Pokemon that Champion Steven uses in generation 3. Aggron also has a mega form, which is the definition of a tank.

Passing up on Skarmory in a generation 3 playthrough is acceptable, but passing up Aron in Granite Cave is just wrong. Aggron definitely has one of the best designs in Pokemon to this day.

#2 - Metagross

This pick can't be a surprise to anyone. Metagross is not only used by Steven; it's his ace Pokemon. This one is also given a mega form and has even taken a World Championship in the VGC. Metagross is definitely hard to beat in terms of popularity.

#1 - Lucario

Without a shred of doubt, Lucario takes the place of the most popular Steel Pokemon of all time. Lucario is the second most popular one according to the 2020 popularity poll, only behind Greninja. Lucario was also the star of a Pokemon movie and has a mega form.

