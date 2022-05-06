How to buy tickets for Pokemon GO Fest in Berlin

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Pokemon GO Fest is once again hosting live, in-person events. The 2022 edition will be hosted in Berlin, Germany.

With Pokemon GO Fest kicking off live in 2022, many players are likely curious as to how they can secure a ticket to the event.

Fortunately, tickets are ready for purchase for players who want to attend the live event, which is the "first stop" on the Pokemon GO Fest tour, according to Niantic.

At the moment, standard tickets are available for €24.99, and early access tickets are priced at €32.13, with optional add-ons available.

What to do to purchase Pokemon GO Fest Berlin tickets

The crowd at the previous European live event hosted in Dortmund, Germany (Image via Niantic)

To obtain tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2022's live event in Berlin, trainers will need to head to Niantic's ticket purchase site. They should then enter the credentials that they normally use to log in to Pokemon GO.

Once trainers have entered their login credentials, they should have access to ticket purchases for multiple events. These include Pokemon GO Fest 2022, the Air Adventures event in Okinawa, Japan, and Pokemon GO's Safari Zone in Seville, Spain.

Steps to purchasing a Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Ticket

Head over to the ticket purchase page for Niantic. Here is the standard URL for the page: https://tickets.nianticlabs.com/events/#/login?returnUrl=%2Feventlisting&appId=pgo Enter the login credentials you would normally use to log into the game. This should provide a list of available tickets for purchase for each upcoming event. Select the Pokemon GO Fest Berlin link, which will bring players to a small window explaining the details of the event. Scroll to the bottom of this window and select "Get Tickets" or redeem a promo code if applicable. Select the day of the event you'd like to attend. Players can select any date between July 1 and July 3. Then, select "Next." Select your applicable time slot, which can vary depending on the day. Then, click on "Next." Pick your mobile service provider. There are multiple options, including O2, Telekom, Vodafone, and others, for players who don't use providers based in Europe. Then, select "Next." You will then be asked about the number of tickets you need to purchase. You can purchase up to four tickets, and you'll need to provide the in-game usernames of the attendees using these tickets. Once you have added the usernames, you'll need to select the ticket type you wish to purchase. When selecting these tickets, you can also select add-ons such as Raid Lover and Critical Hatch for an additional fee. After selecting the ticket types, you will need to agree to Niantic's terms of service and age consent agreement and also provide an email address for confirmation. Discount codes can also be applied in this window. Now, you can enter your payment information via a credit/debit card or a virtual wallet such as Google Pay or Apple Pay. After completing the payment step, you should confirm your purchase. Your ticket will then be confirmed as a purchase.

