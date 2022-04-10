How to acquire Tickets for Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Seville

Pokemon GO's Safari Zone event for the year 2022 has finally been announced. With this announcement comes a lot of the details that come with it. This event is one of the most anticipated yearly events in Pokemon GO, so players everywhere are eager to get their chance to purchase their tickets.

Safari Zones are a consistent occurrence throughout Pokemon games. Even dating back to the series' debut, Safari Zones often contained Pokemon that the player could not find anywhere else. Though the Safari Zone is seen more scarcely these days, Niantic keeps this tradition going strong.

With the opportunity to participate in this yearly event rearing its head once again, many players are asking where they can go to purchase these tickets. Much like Community Day events, players will need to purchase a ticket for this event. Unlike Community Days, however, players have to purchase a ticket to participate.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp

Don’t miss your chance to encounter Shiny Corphish for the first time in Pokémon GO ever!



Join us from May 13, 2022, to May 15, 2022, in Seville, Spain, for our first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event of the year! ‍♀️ ‍♂️



Pokemon GO Safari Zone 2022: Info and Details

Pokemon GO's Safari Zone logo (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to know about this event is when exactly it is taking place. The Safari Zone event will take place from May 13 to May 15 in Parque del Alamillo, Seville, Spain. This event will feature both in-game and real events for players to partake in, such as meet-ups with content creators and a battle tourney.

Unlike Pokemon GO Fests, players will have to be present in Seville in order to participate in this event. More specifically, the event will be taking place at Alamillo Park. Players can also pick up official Pokemon merchandise during their visit to the venue. Players will also get some neat photo opportunities at the location.

Another exciting feature this event brings with it is the addition of Corphish's shiny variant. During this event, players participating in the event will be the first ones to gain access to Shiny Corphish. This means any Corphish they encounter in the wild from the Safari Zone event going forward will have a chance to be shiny.

As far as where players can go to buy a ticket for this event, Niantic has given players a couple different options. First, players can go to the official Pokemon GO website, navigate to the "Events" tab, and click on the link there. Another method is by going into the application and clicking the link from the Events option in the menu.

Another little detail that may go under the radar for some Trainers regards one of the Pokemon that may appear during this event. Tauros, the Wild Bull Pokemon, can be encountered during the Safari Zone event. This is a big deal for a lot of players due to the fact that Tauros is a regionally exclusive Pokemon for North America.

In summary, Pokemon GO's Safari Zone event for the year 2022 will be taking place from May 13 to May 15. Players can pre-purchase their tickets through the official website or directly from the game. Players can pre-purchase their tickets right now for €26.

