With both substantial speed and power, Tauros is one of the most fearsome Pokemon in the Kanto Region.

Found in the Safari Zone, Tauros is arguably the best Pokemon available in Generation I. It is true that Normal-type moves do not hit any type for super effective damage, but this is irrelevant for Tauros. The Pokemon is so strong that it can decimate most Pokemon with it’s powerful moves. Even False Swipe Gaming acknowledges the power of Tauros.

With 110 base Speed, Tauros can also move faster than most of the Pokemon in the Kanto Pokedex. With this moveset, Tauros becomes an unstoppable force that tosses most Pokemon aside:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Tauros in Pokemon Red and Blue

Image via Eurogamer

This is a very straight forward moveset, but it’s also very effective. With Tauros' high base attack stat (100), it deals the most damage by firing off strong Normal-type moves. All four of these moves have high base power and annihilate most enemies it will face.

Advertisement

Hyper Beam

Earthquake

Body Slam

Strength

Hyper Beam is a great move that perhaps was never better than it was in Generation I. With the mechanics of Pokemon Red and Blue, if Hyper Beam knocks a Pokemon out, it does not have to spend the next turn recharging. Since it is so statistically impressive, Tauros is perfectly capable of shredding through teams single-handedly just by spamming this move.

Earthquake is there not only because it’s generally a strong move, but because it compliments Hyper Beam incredibly well. The only Pokemon that can withstand a Hyper Beam from Tauros, generally, is a defensive Rock-type Pokemon that will resist the Normal-type move. Fortunately, Earthquake hits Rock for super effective damage, which allows Tauros to take care of it’s only real counters. A strong Earthquake will easily dispatch Golems and Rhydons that try to defend against Tauros.

Body Slam is used because of its chance to paralyze the opposing Pokemon. Body Slam actually has a one in three chance of inflicting paralysis, which is excellent compared to other secondary effects that accompany attacks. Outside of the chance of paralysis, Body Slam is still a move that will do consistent damage. It will also chip Pokemon down to where Hyper Beam will finish them off.

Similar to Body Slam, Strength is a reliable, hard hitting move that can prime opposing Pokemon up for a fatal Hyper Beam. Since it is essential to have a Pokemon with Strength to travel around places and complete the game, there is no better candidate for Strength than Tauros. It makes the most use of the move.

The other reason to put Strength on Tauros is that it just about learns nothing else. The other coverage moves it gets access to are special moves like Fire Blast, Blizzard and Thunderbolt. Tauros has a very lacking Special Attack (70), so it won’t make use of any of these moves. Any player who picks up Pokemon Red and Blue is bound to have a Charizard, Jolteon, or other Pokemon that could make better use of these TMs.