What are the dates for Pokemon GO Fest 2022?

The dates for Pokemon GO Fest have already been announced, so trainers can start marking their calendars.

Pokemon GO Fest is usually the biggest annual event trainers get to look forward to. Last year’s GO Fest was a huge event that allowed trainers to catch just about every legendary through Raids, among other perks.

Although there aren’t too many details about this year’s GO Fest just yet, Niantic will be sure to try and make it bigger than the previous one.

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 to have special bonus event

Pokemon GO Fest will officially take place from Saturday, June 4 to Sunday, June 5. On top of that, though, there will be a bonus finale event on Saturday, August 27.

While these events will be accessible to all players, Niantic is also hosting in-person events for the first time since the pandemic. These events will take place on the following dates and venues:

Berlin, Germany (Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3)

Seattle, Washington, USA (Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24)

Sapporo, Japan (Friday, August 5 to sunday, August 7)

It’s unclear as to what is happening in these events at the moment, but they may be similar to the 2019 in-person events that took place in Chicago, Dortmund and Yokohama.

Shaymin could be revealed at GO Fest (Image via ILCA)

So far, many gamers have been debating what new mythical will make an appearance during Pokemon GO Fest. Last year, Meloetta made its debut during the event.

There is strong evidence to suggest, though, that the 2022 featured mythical will actually be the Grass-type Shaymin. Looking at the initial poster for the event, a pink flower can be found around the logo. This same pink flower can also be found on Shaymin itself.

Were it to be introduced, Shaymin could be a very powerful force. It’s known for its signature move, Seed Flare, which lowers the Special Defense of the opponent on top of dealing damage. Who knows how they could incorporate this move into the mobile game.

