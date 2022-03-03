How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

After a long wait, trainers can finally catch the Mythical Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Shaymin and Darkrai were famously withheld from BDSP for quite some time. Fortunately, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus in full swing and a new generation of main series games on the horizon, Shaymin can now be obtained.

Trainers will find it very easy to encounter Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They just need to use the Mystery Gift feature to obtain Oak's Letter in order to meet the tiny but powerful Grass-type.

How to catch Shaymin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to encounter Shaymin, but trainers will need to have an active internet connection. This is needed to access the Mystery Gift function.

Players can get Oak's Letter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by following these steps:

Start the game

Press X to open the menu

Select Mystery Gift

Select Get via Internet

Confirm connection to the internet

Receive Oak's Letter

It is important to note that the special item given via Mystery Gift is only available until 7:59 AM PT on March 27, 2022.

Once Oak's Letter has been obtained, players have to follow a few more steps to encounter Shaymin and catch the Mythical creature. Here are the steps:

Become Champion and enter the Hall of Fame

Complete the Sinnoh Pokedex

Receive the National Pokedex

Meet Professor Oak on Route 224 through Victory Road

Speak with the Professor to trigger a cutscene

Interact with Shaymin to start the encounter

The battle will see Shaymin at level 30, so be sure to save before starting the encounter. If the Pokemon faints, trainers can just revert to the save file beforehand and start over.

Using a move like False Swipe will keep Shaymin at 1 HP. Status conditions such as Sleep or Paralysis will also give players a great chance of catching the Pokemon.

