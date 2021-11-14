How to get Manaphy in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Legendary and Mythical Pokemon for trainers to encounter in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

One elusive creature that Pokemon trainers are always trying to get their hands on is Manaphy. There always seems to be some sort of catch when it comes to obtaining Manaphy in the games.

Well, in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Nintendo has actually made it quite easy. Manaphy can be added to your Pokedex after hatching an egg received via a Mystery Gift.

How to get the Manaphy egg in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Every Pokemon game requires a certain amount of playtime before unlocking the ability to use Mystery Gift. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, trainers will need to make it to the Jubilife City TV Station. This takes roughly two hours of playtime.

After unlocking the Mystery Gift feature, you'll then need to connect to the internet. It does not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, just an active internet connection with the latest update to the game installed.

The Mystery Gift feature can be found on the main menu of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Select the "Get via Internet" option and you will receive a Manaphy egg.

The Mystery Gift Manaphy egg will be available as soon as the games release on November 19, 2021. It will, however, expire on February 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM PT: making it an "early purchase bonus."

How to hatch the Manaphy egg

After receiving the Manaphy egg in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to hatch it in order to add Manaphy to your collection. This is done by simply walking around the Sinnoh region.

You can get on your bike and ride back and forth along a pathway until the egg finally hatches. Each step taken brings the egg closer to hatching the "Seafaring Pokemon."

If you have a Fire-type partner in your party, see if they have the Flame Body ability. If so, place the egg in the slot adjacent to them in your party screen and that will also help to speed up the hatching process.

