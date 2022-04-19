What are Tapu Bulu's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular mobile games in recent history. Thanks to its status as part of the highest-grossing media franchise of all time and the fresh content and updates the game receives, it has managed to stay quite popular. Recently, these waves of content have been coming in "seasons."

Starting with the Season of Mischief event in Fall 2021, the feature of differing "seasons" helps break up big drops of content. Whether it's new Mythical Pokemon coming to the game or an entire region, seasons are undeniably beneficial for Pokemon GO and its playerbase.

Currently, the Season of Alola is taking place. This season focuses mainly on adding different Pokemon hailing from the Alola region to Pokemon GO. While Alolan variants have been present in the game for the longest time, original Pokemon from these regions didn't make an appearance until now.

Finding and Countering Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Tapu Bulu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the season, Pokemon have been added to the game during different events. These events usually coincide with one of the four corresponding islands that make up the Alola region. Currently, Pokemon GO is on the third island, Ula'ula Island. This portion of the Season of Alola is lined up with the yearly spring event.

While players can find all sorts of festive Pokemon like Flower Crown Pikachu, Eevee, and Chansey, many players have turned their interest towards Raids. Raids are a staple mechanic in Pokemon GO as they allow players to catch powerful Pokemon as well as Legendaries.

With each new cycle comes a new group of Pokemon for trainers to face off against. For the spring event, players can challenge Ula'ula Island's Guardian Deity, Tapu Bulu. Players lucky enough to find a Tapu Bulu Raid in their area are encouraged to challenge it due to the short time frame for which it will appear.

When challenging any Pokemon in a Raid in Pokemon GO, it helps to know its type before constructing a battle party. This way, players know what Pokemon deal super-effective damage to it as well as what Pokemon can take hits from it. Tapu Bulu is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon. Poison is its biggest weakness.

While Poison is a common weakness shared among both of its typings, there are other viable options to use against Tapu Bulu offensively. Tapu Bulu is also weak to Flying, Steel, Fire, and Ice-type attacks. However, Poison-type Pokemon like Venusaur are still the best option to bring to this battle.

Defensively, Poison typing still reigns supreme. Venusaur is a great defensive anchor to bring for this Raid as both of its typings resist both of Tapu Bulu's offensive types. Steel-type Pokemon work just as well. Scizor and Alolan Sandslash are the best examples.

One of the best possible counters to use against Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO is the recently added Salazzle. Salazzle is great both offensively and defensively for this battle as its two types, Fire and Poison, deal super-effective damage and resist Tapu Bulu's attacks. Players with access to one are encouraged to use it.

As many experienced Pokemon GO players are aware, multiple players should be invited for this Raid as it cannot be done with just one person. Having between three and five players is a good amount for this battle. Remote Raid Passes make inviting players a lot easier as they allow them to participate anywhere.

Players in need of groups for Raid Battles are encouraged to seek online communities on a social media platform of their choice. These online communities are a great way to make friends with other Pokemon fans and serve as a way to quickly recruit other players for assistance in challenging Raid Battles.

