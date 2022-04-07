What are Fearow's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Fearow has appeared in Pokemon GO as a Three-Star Raid Boss that players can challenge. Players across the world are gearing up for the opportunity to catch one of the original Bird Pokemon of the franchise. However, before players challenge Fearow, they may find themselves needing some tips for taking on this boss.

Fearow has always been an underappreciated Bird Pokemon in the early days of the franchise. Living in Pidgeot's shadow, Fearow never really had a chance to shine in the main series game's debut. However, many players may remember Kenya the Spearow, Fearow's pre-evolved form, in Pokemon Gold and Silver.

Fearow never really made that big of an impact in any aspect of the franchise. Fearow was never used by any Gym Leader or Rival battle. However, this has not stopped some players from growing a fond attachment to this Bird Pokemon. Luckily, Pokemon GO players can challenge it and add it to their collection.

Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Challenging Fearow

Fearow as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its type. Fearow is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon like a lot of Bird Pokemon. This combination leaves Fearow with three weaknesses: Rock, Ice, and Electric-type attacks. Fortunately, these are common offensive types.

Fearow's highest stat in Pokemon GO is its attack sitting at a fair 182. Fearow's other stats are much lower, with its defense being its lowest at 133. Fearow's stamina stat also sits at a low 163. This leaves Fearow vulnerable to all forms of super-effective damage from both fast and charged attacks.

Analyzing Fearow's movepool, Fearow has a lot of great coverage moves to watch out for. Fearow has access to both Steel Wing for a fast attack and Drill Run for a charged attack. In conjunction, both of these moves can take out Pokemon that have the type advantage over Fearow. Players should keep this in mind.

With all of this information in mind, players need to formulate a strategy. The first thing to keep in mind when constructing a battle team to battle Fearow is its access to super-effective attacks against its counters. Players should begin the Raid Battle with a defensive Pokemon to scout out what moves it has.

Once players know what moves Fearow has, they can begin to enhance their attack efforts. To prepare for every possibility, players should bring one of each type Fearow is weak against. Golem is a great scouting Pokemon as well as a great offensive Pokemon, so players are encouraged to bring theirs if available.

With a battle system like Pokemon GO's, the best defense is a good offense. With Pokemon nearly guaranteed to take damage in an action-rpg battle system, Pokemon that can take hits are valuable as well. Golem, Magnezone, and Walrein are some of the best Pokemon players can bring to this fight.

Edited by Mayank Shete