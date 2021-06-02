5 best Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Flying-type Pokemon, between all of the legendaries, mythicals and starters among them, might have stronger Pokemon than any other type.

Whether it’s in the main series games, or Pokemon GO, many Flying-types have superior stats and access to the strongest moves available. Legendaries like Lugia, Ho-oh, and Rayquaza have either enormous bulk, the capability to do immense damage, or both. There are also a couple of pseudo legendaries in Dragonite and Salamence that are almost just as good. In addition to these major threats, many ordinary Flying-type Pokemon are also excellent, including Gyarados and Togekiss. These five are the best of the best, but it’s a very close debate.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Flying-type Pokemon are the best to use?

5) Shadow Moltres

Image via Niantic

Ever since Niantic released them, Shadow Pokemon have shot up in popularity as they make several Pokemon incredibly potent. While many others got good buffs from their Shadow form, though, Shadow Moltres might have benefited the most. It’s Attack stat is close to 300 after the Shadow form boost, and Sky Attack plus Flamethrower offers excellent coverage.

4) Lugia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Anyone who has ever been impressed by Lugia’s defensive stats in the main series game should go look at its Pokemon GO stats. With 235 Stamina and a sky-high 310 Defense, it’s doubtful any trainer can find a Pokemon that can rival Lugia’s defensive capabilities. The Pokemon Silver mascot also gets access to Aeroblast, a 180 base power move. Unlike most of the other defensive stallworths in the game (Blissey, Skarmory, etc.), Lugia can dish out considerable damage in return.

3) Landorus-Therian

Image via The Pokemon Company

Whether it’s the main series games, competitive VGC, or Pokemon GO, there is no stopping this Pokemon from being a top tier option. Niantic blessed Landorus with a marvelous Attack stat (289) and just enough bulk to give it good longevity. Ground-type and Flying-type is a great combination that eliminates the Electric-type weakness most Flying Pokemon have. No Pokemon in the game is going to be comfortable taking an Earthquake or Stone Edge from Lando-T.

2) Togekiss

Image via The Pokemon Company

As shocking as it may seem, this small little bird is competing with behemoths in the Master League. Togekiss has many qualities that make it a large threat, but the most important is the power of Charm spam. Being a quick move that does 20 damage (without STAB), one could only imagine how much damage that would do from a Togekiss. This Pokemon can breeze through opponents with Charm unless they have a Steel or Poison type available.

1) Yveltal

Yveltal isn’t the strongest Pokemon on this list, nor is it the bulkiest. It has such a perfect combination of both of these qualities, though, that it outclasses its competition. 250 Attack is decent, but with 246 Stamina, Yveltal can stay healthy long enough to still drop tons of damage regardless. It has access to Gust, a 25 base power quick move that will score Yveltal easy damage. Dark and Flying also offer great coverage that very few Pokemon can resist.