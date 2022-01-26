The best moveset for Magnezone in Pokemon GO

Magnezone is one of the best Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. With such a status, there are going to be a lot of players who try to use Magnezone on their teams for the Battle League. With all the hype revolving around the Magnet Area Pokemon, many players are taking the extra steps to do the research to maximize their effectiveness with this Pokemon.

Debuting in the fourth generation of the Pokemon franchise with Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Magnezone was one of the most hyped up Pokemon. Due to it being an additional evolution to a beloved Pokemon that has been a part of the franchise since its beginning, many players were looking forward to adding Magnezone to their team.

When looking to add any Pokemon to your team, there are various factors that must be in consideration when constructing it for battle. Elements like the Pokemon's typing, their stats, their role, and their optimal movesets are all details players must keep in consideration.

Analyzing Magnezone in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Magnezone and its two pre-evolved forms used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, Magnezone is an Electric-type Pokemon. However, Magnezone also has an additional Steel typing which provides it with a lot more resistances in Pokemon GO. Rather than just resisting Flying, Steel, and other Electric-type attacks, Magnezone gets the addition of every type the Steel typing resists with no overlapping weaknesses. Magnezone is only weak to Ground, Fighting, and Fire-type attacks which may sound like a hefty amount but it seems fair compared to Magnezone's twelve resistances.

Magnezone's stats are incredibly well balanced for a Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Steel-types are more notorious for their offensive capabilities being exchanged for extraordinary defensive prowess.

This is not the case for Magnezone as its highest stat is its attack sitting at 238 followed closely by its defense at 205. Its weakest stat is its stamina at 172 but this is still above average for a stat spread like this one. Magnezone's amount of resistances and its high defenses easily make up for this.

Looking towards Magnezone's movepool in Pokemon GO, its weaknesses being to shine through. Magnezone lacks a lot of variety in its moveset with it only having Steel and Electric-type attacks.

This gives Magnezone more situational effectiveness, in which case it will carry the battle on its own. The optimal moveset for maximizing Magnezone's damage output is a combination of Spark and Wild Charge. Magnezone's other moveset which prioritizes blasting off charged attacks replaces Spark with Charge Beam.

Magnezone is worth the resources and effort it takes for players to acquire it in Pokemon GO. With its great defensive stats as well as its Steel typing, Magnezone is an amazing choice for anyone with an open spot on their Battle League team. Magnezone's recommended moveset is one that maximizes its damage output which includes Spark combined with Wild Charge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi