10 best tanks in Pokemon GO for players to have on their team

A Pokemon GO tank is a fighter whose primary purpose is to take incoming damage or drain the enemy’s stamina and let other teammates fight back without getting killed. Tanks generally boast high health and stamina pools with great defensive stats, making them hard to kill.

In Pokemon GO, a tank is a Pokemon that has the ability to absorb a large amount of damage and still be able to fight or stay in the game. The main objective of a tank isn’t to win, but to prolong the battle and deal as much damage as it can before another fighter comes in, making its stamina and survivability an invaluable asset.

Given below is a list of Pokemon that can act as a Tank and absorb as well as inflict some damage on the opponent.

Pokemon GO tanks: Snorlax, Chansey, Blissey, and 7 more options for Tryouts

10) Drifblim

Drifblim as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Drifblim is a dual Ghost and Flying-type Pokemon. Boosted by Foggy and Windy Weather, it has a maximum Combat Power of 2693, with Pokemon GO stats of 180 Attack Power, 102 Defense Power, and 312 Stamina Power that can easily outlast most Pokemon.

Drifblim's best moveset is a combination of Hex and Shadow Ball (11.33 DPS). While it is vulnerable to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves, its resistance against Fighting, Bug, Ground, Normal, Grass, and Poison-type Pokemon makes it a solid option.

9) Gyarados

The iconic Water and Flying-type Pokemon Gyarados comes from the Kanto region (Gen 1). Vulnerable to Electric and Rock-type moves, it has a maximum Combat Power of 3834, with its best moveset being a combination of Waterfall and Hydro Pump (13.65 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 237 Attack Power, 186 Defense Power, and 216 Stamina Power and resistance against Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water-type moves, this Pokemon has well-divided stats to perform as a tank.

8) Togekiss

Togekiss as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally found in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4), Togekiss is a dual Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon with a maximum Combat Power of 3767. Vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, it is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type Pokemon.

Togekiss' most effective moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam (12.90 DPS) and boasts stats of 255 Attack, 217 Defense, and 198 Stamina.

7) Dragonite

Dragonite is a dual Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon that originally came from the Kanto region (Gen 1). With a maximum Combat Power of 4287, it has 263 Attack Power, 198 Defense Power, and 209 Stamina Power stats in Pokemon GO. Boosted by Windy Weather, the best moveset for this Pokemon is a combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor (15.46 DPS).

Vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, Dragonite is resistant to Grass, Ground, Bug, Fighting, Fire, and Water-type Pokemon and will certainly perform well as a tank against these types.

6) Milotic

Milotic as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Water-type Pokemon Milotic is an addition from the Hoenn region (Gen 3). With a maximum Combat Power of 3398, it has decent Pokemon GO stats of 192 Attack Power, 219 Defense Power, and 216 Stamina Power. It is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves and acts as a tank against them with its defensive and stamina stats divided almost equally.

Vulnerable only to Electric and Grass-type moves. Milotic is boosted by Rainy Weather and its best moveset is a combination of Waterfall and Surf (11.28 DPS).

5) Metagross

Originally from the Hoenn Region, Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon with a Max CP of 4286. Based on the lore, this Pokemon's four combined brains makes it perform super-fast battle calculations on the go.

With stats like 257 Attack, 228 Defense, and 190 Stamina, Metagross’s best moveset is a combination of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (16.06 DPS). It performs best against Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type Pokemon, but is vulnerable against Dark, Ghost, and Fire-type Pokemon.

Boosted by Windy and Snowy Weather, it starts off as Beldum and then evolves to Metang before reaching its final form of Metagross.

4) Slaking

Slaking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slaking is a Normal-type Pokemon that has a maximum Combat Power of 5010. Boosted by Partly Cloudy Weather, Slaking was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). The best moveset this Pokemon has to offer is a combination of Yawn and Body Slam (10.54 DPS).

With Pokemon GO stats of 290 Attack Power, 166 Defense power, and 284 Stamina Power, it is only weak against Ghost-type moves and can act as a tank in most type-battles.

3) Snorlax

The Normal-type Pokemon, Snorlax, is originally from the Kanto region (Gen 1) and has a max CP of 3467 in Pokemon GO, despite being famously known as a very lazy Pokemon. Snorlax is only weak against Fighting-type moves, and resistant to only Ghost-type Pokemon.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Lick and Hyper Beam (11.29 DPS). Boosted by Partly Cloudy Weather, Snorlax's stats include 190 Attack Power, 169 Defense Power, and 330 Stamina Power. This Pokemon's hefty Stamina stats make it an amazing addition to any roster.

2) Chansey

Chansey as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chansey is a Normal-type Pokemon that has a max CP of 1418. Its Pokemon GO stats of 60 Attack Power, 128 Defense Power, and 487 Stamina Power clearly display its capabilities as a tank. Although Chansey's attacking power is rather low, the Pokemon's stamina alone helps it outlast most opponents.

Boosted by Partly Cloudy Weather, Chansey's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Pound and Hyper Beam (4.86 DPS). It is vulnerable to Fighting-type moves, but can resist Ghost-type Pokemon.

1) Blissey

Originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2), the Normal-type Pokemon Blissey has a maximum Combat Power of 3117. Its Pokemon GO stats of 129 Attack Power, 169 Defense Power, and 496 Stamina Power make it the ideal choice for a Tank. With such a massive amount of Stamina, this Pokemon can remain in battle for long periods of time.

Boosted by Partly Cloudy Weather, the best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Pound and Hyper Beam (8.03 DPS). Blissey is vulnerable to Fighting-type Pokemon, but can easily resist Ghost-type moves.

