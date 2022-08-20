The best moveset for Metagross in Pokemon GO

Metaross is a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that can be the powerhouse of any battle team in Pokemon GO.

As a Steel/Psychic-type, Metagross only has a few weaknesses. On the other hand, it has a whopping 10-type resistances. This makes it one of the most useful partners in PvE and PvP battles.

It has an arsenal of moves that allow it to cover against other types and also deal massive damage with attacks of its same type. Putting together a moveset of Bullet Punch, Earthquake, and Meteor Mash is a must.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Metagross

A look at Metagross in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like any other Pokemon, Metagross can have a single Fast Attack and potentially two Charged Attacks. A second Charged Attack can be taught to a Pokemon if the trainer spends Candy and Stardust to unlock the additional slot.

This should be the standard for any Pokemon that a trainer wants to use in battle. Having another Charged Attack opens up the type of damage the Pokemon can do and the amount of coverage it can offer.

When it comes to Metagross, trainers should go with the following moveset:

Fast Attack : Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

: Bullet Punch (Steel-type) Charged Attacks: Earthquake (Ground-type) and Meteor Mash (Steel-type)

Bullet Punch does less damage than the other Fast Attack available, Zen Headbutt, but with the Same Type of Attack Bonus, the damage drop-off isn't too noticeable.

It also delivers more energy to Metagross, allowing it to fill the Charged Attack meter much quicker. These factors are what make Bullet Punch the go-to Fast Attack.

As for the Charged Attacks themselves, a good start is Earthquake. It is a Ground-type attack and is known as one of the strongest attacks the Pokemon franchise has ever seen.

Earthquake can deal decent damage to all of the types that Metagross is weak against, including supereffective hits on Fire-types. Couple that with the Meteor Mash to create an unbeatable moveset.

The best team for Metagross in Pokemon GO

Swampert has been a part of the Pokemon GO battling meta for a long time (Image via Niantic)

Metagross will almost always be caught or evolved from Metang with a CP that prevents it from participating in the Great or Ultra Leagues. Therefore, it must be used in the Master League.

There are no CP limits in the Master League, so having a highly trained Metagross with an incredible surrounding cast is essential. Here are the two Pokemon that should team up with Metagross while it acts as the closer:

Swampert (Lead) : Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Muddy Water and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks.

: Mud Shot as the Fast Attack. Muddy Water and Sludge Wave as the Charged Attacks. Dragonite (Switch): Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack. Draco Meteor and Hurricane as the Charged Attacks.

Swampert will be able to lead off with Mud Shot, gaining energy quickly. It can throw Charged Attack continuously at the other team to deplete their shields and leave them open for damage.

Dragonite works as the switch-in partner because Dragon-type moves work well against almost any type. It will either keep pressure on the shields if Swampert can't make it work or chip away at HP, allowing Metagross to close out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta