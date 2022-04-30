The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Go

There are many Pokemon that players can use for their battles in Pokemon GO, and some come from unlikely sources. Gyarados is an extremely strong Pokemon to have around, but the Pokemon it comes from, Magikarp, is anything but powerful.

But once that Magikarp is evolved into a Gyarados, it will be able to dish out serious damage with the proper moveset.

Most potent moveset for Gyarados in Pokemon Go

Gyarados has quite a few different moves that it can learn for both Fast and Charged Attacks. While certain attacks are going to deal more damage, it is best to use particular ones for specific situations.

The list of all of the moves that Gyarados can access are:

Fast attacks

Bite

Dragon Breath

Waterfall

Dragon Tail

Charged attacks

Crunch

Hydro Pump

Outrage

Twister

Aqua Tail

Dragon Pulse

Recommended fast attack for Gyarados

Of the four fast attacks that Gyarados has access to, the best choices will come down to picking between Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail. These are both Dragon-Type moves, with Dragon Breath being faster and Dragon Tail doing more damage.

However, players can dish out a bit more damage by using Dragon Breath over time.

Recommended charged attack for Gyarados

As far as charged attacks go for Gyarados, it may be that Hydro Pump does the most damage. However, gamers are going to want a balanced build.

For this reason, it is recommended to use Crunch due to its lower cost and chance of lowering an enemy's defense. In addition, users should also use Aqua Tail for its ease of spamming and decent damage output, making it a top choice.

How to obtain Gyarados in Pokemon GO

Gyarados is a Water and Flying-Type Pokemon, meaning it is stronger against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Water types. On the other hand, it is weak against Rock and Electric Type Pokemon.

The maximum CP that it can have is 3149 from being Weather Boosted. Gyarados is able to be shiny and will be a nice red color in this form as well.

Gamers who want to obtain a Gyarados in Pokemon GO will first need to get a Magikarp. Those looking for a Magikarp will need to go around bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and the ocean.

Once captured, users can then give the Magikarp 400 Magikarp Candy to evolve it into a Gyarados. They will want to evolve their best Magikarp for the best results in evolution.

Edited by Ravi Iyer