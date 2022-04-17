How to get XL Candy in Pokemon GO

Grinding for XL Candy can seem like finding a needle in a haystack in Pokemon GO. This is because most of the ways trainers can get XL Candy seem to be random. There are no “guarenteed” ways to get XL Candy.

That being said, though, there are ways trainers can intelligently go about getting as much XL Candy as they can by increasing their odds. This is something trainers are definitely going to want to know if they want level 50 Pokemon.

How can trainers get their Pokemon to level 50?

The single best way to earn XL Candy on a regular basis is through catching Pokemon. Trainers won’t be able to start earning XL Candy until they themselves have reached at least level 40.

Specifically, though, they should be looking out for high-level, evolved Pokemon. It has been shown that stage 1 and stage 2 evolutions give move XL Candy than rookies do.

It has also been proven that Legendary and Mythical Pokemon give XL Candy when they are caught. The maximum amount of XL Candy a trainer can get is three. Some catches yield zero XL Candy, though, so this is why trainers are going to want to focus on catching stage 2 evolutions.

When it comes to farming for XL Candy, there is one pitfall trainers are going to want to avoid. Regular Candy can be converted into XL Candy, but this is one of the worst things a trainer can do.

Hatching eggs can get players tons of XL Candy (Image via Niantic)

The conversion between the two is 100 Ordinary Candy for 1 XL Candy. More often than not, trainers who do this will burn through their regular Candy and still not have enough to get their other team members to level 50.

Another good way to get XL candy is through hatching eggs. The XL Candy yield from hatching eggs is still random, but the longer it needs to be walked, the more XL Candy a trainer can get.

Hatching a 5 km egg can net a trainer up to 16 XL Candy. Even better, hatching 10 km eggs can get a trainer up to 24 XL Candy. However, players should keep in mind that these are best case scenarios. On average, hatching eggs usually gives three or four XL candy, but that is still better than most other methods.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan