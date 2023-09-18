Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 5-star Tera Raid Battle features Slither Wing and Iron Moth

The first part of Teal Mask DLC was released earlier last week in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the campaign was short, new pocket monsters were met with positive reception. The next set of 5-star Tera Raid Battles have also been announced that players will get to participate in, featuring Slither Wing and Iron Moth.

These Battles featuring Slither Wing and Iron Moth will run from Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Slither Wing and Iron Moth will soon appear in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to encounter Slither Wing and Iron Moth, respectively, in 5-star Tera Raid Battles during the aforementioned dates.

Introduced in Gen IX, both Slither Wing and Iron Moth are Paradox Pokemon. The category refers to pocket monsters that are future or ancient critters based on present-day popular 'mons.

Slither Wing and Iron Moth are both based on Volcarona, with the former being an ancient relative and the latter being a future variant. Slither Wing is a dual-type critter with a Bug and Fighting combination. In contrast, Iron Moth possesses a Fire and Poison-type combination.

To participate in this 5-star Tera Raid Battle event, players need to ensure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in-game. While this can happen automatically, trainers can also manually update through the X menu, Mystery Gift, and Check Poke Portal News option.

For those who want to engage these Paradox Pokemon in 5-star Tera Raid Battle events with the help of other trainers online, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Game Freak has utilized the Tera Raid Battle events, especially the black crystal 7-star ones, to feature and focus rare pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. September 2023 saw the appearance of Mewtwo in the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event that concluded on September 17.