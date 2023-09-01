Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

The Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event is finally online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers worldwide can now face the formidable Legendary beast and test their mettle. Given that the creature is not normally available in Paldea (unless brought in through Pokemon HOME), the ongoing event is an excellent opportunity. To that effect, players will need to know about the creature's moves, abilities, and counters to properly strategize for the battle.

The developers at Game Freak have utilized Mighty Tera Raid Battle events to let players square up against rare Pocket Monsters with unique Tera Types that are normally unavailable in the Gen IX titles. Earlier events have featured Delphox, Rillaboom, Greninja, Charizard, Cinderace, and more.

All moves, counters, and item drops for Mighty Mewtwo in 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All the necessary Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Battle information that is currently available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Will not appear

Mark - Mightiest Mark signifies a Pocket Monster that was defeated and caught from a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - As with other previous Mighty Tera Raid Battle events, players can only catch Mewtwo once per save data.

Tera Type - Psychic

Nature - Modest

Held Item - Chesto Berry

Ability - Unnerve: According to Bulbapedia, it unnerves the foe and prevents them from utilizing Berries

Moves - Psystrike, Aura Sphere, Ice Beam, Calm Mind

Additional Moves - Rest

Further notes - HP multiplier: *50 || Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera || EVs: 252 Defense, 252 Sp. Def, 6 Sp. Atk

A quick glance at the abovementioned stats and details will inform players of how strong Mighty Mewtwo is. Trainers are advised to make use of Mew in this fight, with Nasty Plot, Dark Pulse, Reflect, and Light Screen. The developers provided an option to get the unique Pocket Monster for free in-game last month.

When facing Mewtwo in battle, Mew gets the following additional boost:

HP of Mew used in this battle: +50%

Stats of Mew used in this battle: +20%

Mew will be given the Mightiest Mark on completion of the raid

Upon successfully completing the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can get a mixture of the following items:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

King's Rock

Psychic Tera Shard

Bright Powder

Gold Bottle Cap

Rare Candy

Big Nugget

Comet Shard

PP Up

Modest Mint

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to ensure that they have their Poke Portal News updated to its latest version to participate in the ongoing Mighty Mewtwo event. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to fight the Legendary beast with other trainers online.

Starting on Friday, September 1, at 12 am UTC, the Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event will continue until Sunday, September 17, at 11.59 pm UTC.