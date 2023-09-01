Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Mewtwo rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

After a month of hype and anticipation, the Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event is finally online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The event was announced at last month's Pokemon Presents. It provides players with the option to get a free Mew, who will have an added bonus when facing Mewtwo. It not only gives trainers an opportunity to capture the Legendary beast but also to get their hands on some lucrative loot.

The Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is scheduled to continue until Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. This is different from earlier Mighty Tera Raids, which usually happened over the weekend and in two phases.

All possible item drops from Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The possible item drops from the ongoing Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

King's Rock

Psychic Tera Shard

Bright Powder

Gold Bottle Cap

Ability Patch (Only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Big Nugget

Comet Shard

PP Up

Modest Mint

Bottle Cap

Psychic Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Expand Tweet

Players should keep in mind that they will be able to catch Mewtwo only once per save data from this event. However, they can continue to get the other in-game items from subsequent successful participation. Mewtwo caught from this event will bear the Mightiest Mark.

It is no surprise that the Genetic Pokemon in the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event is the hardest iteration of the Mighty Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far. Mewtwo is known to be the strongest Pokemon to have ever lived, and it fits the bill here.

Serebii provides the following note regarding the Pocket Monster in the event:

HP multiplier: *50

Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera

EVs: 252 Defense, 252 Sp. Def, 6 Sp. Atk

The best bet for trainers is to use Mew. As mentioned above, it will have the following stat boosts when facing Mewtwo (courtesy of Serebii):

HP of Mew used in this battle: +50%

Stats of Mew used in this battle: +20%

Mew will be given the Mightiest Mark on completion of the raid

Expand Tweet

Keep an eye out on our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage to learn about Mighty Mewtwo's moves, abilities, and counters for this 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to participate in the ongoing event. They can upgrade manually by clicking the "Check Poke Portal News" option under Mystery Gift in the in-game X menu.