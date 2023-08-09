Mewtwo with Mightiest Mark will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battles in September 2023

September 2023 is gearing up to be one of the biggest months for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers since the Gen 9 titles' launch in November 2022. The next month will mark the debut of Mewtwo as the 7-star Tera Raid Boss and the release of The Teal Mask, the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Rest assured, fans are eagerly counting the days to both their appearances.

For weeks, the community has been speculating about Mewtwo's imminent appearance in Paldea. Dataminers found a special interaction when Mew met Mewtwo in 7-star Tera Raid Battles. Pokemon Presents August 2023's teaser also featured the iconic purple hue.

Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event will occur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next month

Revealed at the recently concluded Pokemon Presents, Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark and the Psychic Tera Type will appear in black crystal Tera Raid Battles starting from Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will stay until Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Given it is not normally encounterable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers shouldn't miss out on this opportunity. This will mark the first time a Legendary Pokemon appears as a Mighty 7-star Tera Raid Boss.

Along with Mewtwo's announcement, The Pokemon Company also provided trainers with a special Mystery Gift code, which, when redeemed, gave them a Mew of a random Tera Type. Dataminers suggested that facing Mewtwo with Mew will result in the latter receiving a significant boost in its HP and stats for the battle.

Before the imminent arrival of Mewtwo as part of black crystal Tera Raids, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will be able to face the following Pocket Monsters in Tera Raid Battle events:

Prepare the Offense: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC || Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC

Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC || Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC A Show of Supporters: Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC || Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC

Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds @Pokemon



Get ready to explore beyond Paldea's borders! 🗺️



#PokémonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/INz1w1QWP6 The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask launches on September 13th!Get ready to explore beyond Paldea's borders! 🗺️

The Teal Mask, the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, will be released on September 13, 2023.