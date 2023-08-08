How to get Mew code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can now get their hands on their very own Mew in-game. The Pokemon Company recently revealed the Get Mew & Mewtwo event for the Gen 9 titles at the Pokemon Presents in August 2023, with the latter coming later this year with the Mightiest Mark as part of the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. The developers also provided trainers with a code to get Mew in-game.

What is the secret Mew code that players can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The secret Mew code that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can use to get the formidable beast in Paldea is - GETY0URMEW.

This code will be available till Monday, September 18, 2023, at 2.59 pm UTC. The Mew received by using this code will have a random Tera Type in-game.

This is the first Mythical giveaway that Gen IX trainers have enjoyed ever since the game's release in November 2022. Furthermore, bringing Mew to fight the upcoming Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battles will reportedly feature a special surprise.

If dataminers and rumors are to be believed, Mew will receive a significant boost to its HP and stats when facing Mewtwo in battle. This doesn't come as a surprise, given the storied history between the two and the icon, especially in Pokemon: The First Movie, also known as Mewtwo Strikes Back.