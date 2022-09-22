Mew vs Mewtwo: Which Pokemon would win in a clash between the two?

Mew and Mewtwo are very similar in the Pokemon series, right down to their genetic makeup. However, who would win in a battle without the direction of trainers?

The battle between the two species took place in Pokemon: The First Movie, but it's been quite some time since the film was released (1998). Since then, players have learned more about the two creatures, along with how they are alike and how they are different.

In 2022, it doesn't hurt to re-examine the clash between these two Legendaries. The First Movie saw the battle end with no definitive conclusion, as Ash Ketchum dove in and attempted to halt the fight, being turned to stone in the process.

Without meddling trainers, it seems to be a good time to re-examine how this battle will truly play out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mew's powers and abilities

Mew in the Journeys anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the genetic ancestor to all Pokemon, Mew is immensely powerful. It possesses the ability to learn essentially every move, including those taught via TM, HM, Move Tutor, or Technical Record.

The creature can make itself invisible on demand, partially explaining why it is so difficult to spot by humans. It's also capable of surviving underwater and in high altitudes in the air, seemingly not needing oxygen.

In addition to being able to learn nearly every Pokemon attack that is known, it also has access to the move Genesis Supernova. However, this Z-Move must be initiated by a trainer it trusts.

One of the moves it has access to is Transform. In the anime episode, "Dreams are Made of These!," Mew showcased its ability to turn into the Legendary Lugia in order to battle Team Rocket.

Mew is also considered to be highly intelligent and shows this in its behavior. It is capable of almost human-like whimsy, generosity, and strategy.

Even in battle, the Pokemon is incredibly nonchalant and never attacks out of rage, making it non-violent by nature. However, that doesn't mean its powers aren't incredibly immense since it is the common ancestor of all existing species.

Mewtwo's powers and abilities

Official game artwork for Mewtwo in recent franchise titles (Image via Game Freak)

An artificial Pokemon created by humans to be a genetic copy of Mew, Mewtwo underwent horrendous experimentation at the hands of Mr. Fuji.

According to the logs at the ruined Pokemon Mansion on Cinnabar Island in Kanto, Mewtwo was the child of Mew before it was substantially altered in utero through genetic manipulation.

Years of experimentation fostered an incredible hatred inside Mewtwo, and the Pokedex often states it has the most savage heart among any species. Eventually, Mewtwo destroyed the Pokemon Mansion and escaped, seeking to isolate itself from all contact.

As a creature designed to be the ultimate combatant, Mewtwo is immensely powerful. This power is magnified even further when it Mega Evolves. Its X and Y Mega Evolutions give it significant variation, though the Pokemon requires a trainer to activate these evolutions.

Even without its enhanced forms, Mewtwo is an incredibly capable combatant and has demonstrated its prowess to trainers who dare stand against it. For example, in the Origins anime, Mewtwo defeated the entirety of Red's battle team (including Legendaries like Articuno). However, it was ultimately defeated by Red's Mega Charizard X and was captured.

In addition to its immense battle capabilities, Mewtwo has shown the ability to control the minds of humans and other Pokemon. Furthermore, it has conjured storms and has shown the ability to levitate.

Mewtwo has also demonstrated telepathy, being capable of speaking to others with its mind, human or otherwise.

Mew would emerge victorious in a Pokemon battle against Mewtwo

Mew and Mewtwo are very much alike, but only one is superior in strength (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Without a trainer guiding either species in battle, the fight between Mew and Mewtwo would undoubtedly be one of the most intense ever. However, at the end of the fight, all indications suggest that Mew would emerge victorious over its genetically-altered offspring.

There are multiple factors that work in Mew's favor to decide this bout:

Mew can learn essentially any attack imaginable, as well as Transform, giving it the ability to take advantage of type matchups (by transforming into a different Pocket Monster).

Mewtwo has an edge over Mew in raw power. However, Mew is the genetic ancestor of all Pokemon, giving it thousands of years of experience over its counterpart when it comes to battling.

Mew is capable of turning invisible. While Mewtwo may be able to sense it using Psychic powers, Mew still retains the element of surprise.

Twisted by human experimentation, Mewtwo is full of rage, which can lead to it attacking without any regard for its own well-being.

In the majority of games, Mew possesses better overall stats on average than Mewtwo.

Without a trainer, Mewtwo cannot access its immensely powerful Mega Evolutions.

Mewtwo doesn't possess the move variety that its parent does.

There are certainly additional aspects to the list in favor of Mew, and players could also make a case for Mewtwo. So many factors would come into play, and the battle may be different depending on whether trainers were involved in the fight.

However, by most measurements, when these two Psychic-type titans square off in the wild, Mew ostensibly has the edge in nearly every category.

