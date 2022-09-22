When is Pokemon Ultimate Journeys coming to Netflix?

A recent update regarding the next season of the Pokemon anime, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, dropped about five hours ago. While the beloved series' 25th season has already started airing in other countries, it is yet to come to the United States via the streaming service Netflix. Thankfully, its release date on the platform is now available.

Serebii.net, a reputable information site for the Pokemon franchise, has just revealed to the community that the show's release date for stateside audiences is earlier than some anticipated: next month. The rate at which these episodes will reach the viewers has also been provided, yet the exact number has not. So, what else is there to know about the release of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys?

Everything to know about Pokemon Ultimate Journeys' Netflix release

From the information that has been officially offered, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will be released in waves (multiple episodes at a time). This is a common practice for modern-day shows that debut on streaming services, so it only makes sense for the Netflix-exclusive Pokemon anime to follow this same tradition. However, the exact number of episodes to arrive in the first wave remains unconfirmed.

As for when the first wave of episodes will be released on Netflix, Serebii states that they will drop on October 21, 2022. This date is exactly one month away as of the time of writing, so fans looking to view the English dub of the series on Netflix still have a bit of waiting to do.

The recent information regarding the release of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys on Netflix only correlates to that of the first wave of episodes. This means there is no official word available regarding the potential dates for the later waves of episodes.

Lastly, as per Serebii.net, it can be inferred that once the new episodes drop on Netflix, they will pick up right where the last released episode dropped off. This means that the first episode in the first wave will be The Spectral Express featuring the rare Pokemon, Spiritomb.

What to do if you don't want to wait

While it is unfortunate that the official American release of the English dub for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is still a long wait away, this does not mean people cannot watch the show. There exists a variety of other sites franchise fans can use to watch versions of the English dub for Canada and UK.

The current season of the show has been airing in Canada since May 28. Knowing this, many people have already had the chance to watch the show in America through other external sites and the utilization of VPNs.

However, those who may not know of other ways to enjoy the newest season or do not want to bother with fancy workarounds will simply have to wait until Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is released on Netflix next month.

