Call of Duty Mobile: How to use VPN Service to Play COD Mobile on iOS?

Recently Call of Duty Mobile developers have announced two huge updates. The Call of Duty Mobile is now officially available for the iOS platform and the beta servers are now also available for Australian players.

But still, Call of Duty Mobile is not available in many countries. The game has also banned the use of VPN service. But still there are two VPN services that can be used to access COD Mobile game servers.

Best Working Vpn's For Call of Duty Mobile both on iOS and Android:

- Proton VPN

This VPN is working for a lot of users. Also, they are getting a very low ping on their servers. But the main demerit of using this VPN service is its cost. This VPN is only available for a free trial period of 7 Days. After that, you have to pay some money for continuous use. Steps to use this VPN service are given below:

Go to https://protonmail.com/ Click on Sign up. Request the Desktop Site of this Website Select the free plan. Create your account with your desired username and password. Download the ProtonVPN app. Log in with the proton mail Account that you just made. You will be given the 7 days free trial!.

- UFO VPN

This is another popular VPN app that is recommended by TapTap to play Call of Duty Mobile. This VPN is free of Cost and also has dedicated servers Call of Duty Mobile. But sometimes you will get an error while opening the game. After retrying it will work start working fine. Steps to use this VPN service are given below:

VPN Download Link: Click Here

Open-File Manager Click on the UFO VPN Basic.apk file. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Wait for the installation to get complete. Now open the UFO VPN app and Close all background running apps. Now click on Choose location. After that Find location named as Call of Duty: Mobile> CODM India Just select that option and Open Your Game.

If you have any problems and doubts regarding this, Feel free to tell me by posting in the comments section.

