Call of Duty Mobile: How to play COD Mobile on 1GB & 2GB RAM phone

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 70 // 04 Jun 2019, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty: Mobile Fix

In the past few days, Activision, the official developer of Call of Duty Franchise, has been releasing a lot of updates. A new trailer has been teased out of Modern Warfare where as on the other side Call of Duty: Mobile servers are also under maintenance.

With the Entry of Call of Duty: Mobile in mobile gaming market, PUBG Mobile is receiving tough competition from Activision side. But apart from this some people who don't have high end phone are unable to enjoy this new battle royale game. So in this article I am going to tell you a trick on how to install and play Call of Duty: Mobile in 1GB RAM & 2GB RAM phones.

If you ever tried to install the Call of Duty: Mobile in your lower end device, a warning message will always get appeared on your screen " This device does not meet the minimum requirements". But after using this trick you can easily play this battle royale game even in your low end device.

Just follow the steps given below:-

Close any background running apps. Clear the data of Call of Duty: Mobile application. Now turn off your Phone WiFi and Mobile data. Launch the game and wait for loading screen. After loading gets complete an error will appear " Failed to update the game. No internet connectivity" Just turn on your WiFi or Mobile data and press confirm. Your device will retry to update the game. Now you are good to go. Just wait for the game to build the OBB file. It may can take upto 5-10 minutes. After completion simply login into your account and enjoy the game.

If you will follow all the above mentioned steps correctly and in sequence, then you can also play Call of Duty: Mobile in your lower end device.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.